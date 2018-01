Matthew E. Cheney and Rebecca L. Robair Photo by Autumn Taylor Photography

SWANTON — Matthew E. Cheney, Rebecca L. Robair and their son Emmett J. Robair are pleased to announce their Christmas Eve engagement.

Matthew is the son of Sandi and Ernest Cheney of Swanton. Rebecca is the daughter of Katrina and David Cross of Swanton and Lawrence and Melissa Robair of Milton.

Matthew and Rebecca both had graduated from Missisquoi Valley Union High School in 2005 and 2012. A summer wedding is planned for August 2019.