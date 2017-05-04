Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

BERKSHIRE — Charlotte (Johnson) Hammond White, age 92, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

She was born in Berkshire on Jan. 28, 1925 to the late Willard and Eva (Lahue) Johnson.

Charlotte attended school in Berkshire and then graduated from Enosburg Falls High School. For many years she helped on the family farm; she was in charge of all the hay bailing. She came back to the farm when she was in her 70’s to help out her son. In addition to helping on the farm, Charlotte raised her four children. After the new school was built in Berkshire she became the cook there for several years. Charlotte loved to travel around the country and she also loved spending winters at Hammondell Campground in Winter Haven, Fla. Charlotte’s favorite hobbies included riding bike, going out to eat, watching hummingbirds and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Dorcas Society, Red Hat Society and the American Legion Post #42 Auxiliary.

She is survived by her children, Donald Hammond and his wife, Marge, of Berkshire, Stewart Hammond and his wife, Patty, of Montgomery, Debbie Jacobs and her husband Rick and Linda Lamoureux and her husband Charles all of Berkshire; grandchildren, Liza Simmons and her husband Adam of Eagers, Ariz., Jason Hammond and his wife, Hiroe, of Ridgefield Park, N.J., Joshua Hammond and his significant other Celeste Malin, Jodie Archambault and her husband, Tony, Tracie Hammond and her significant other AJ LaRosa, Lisa Jacobs, Jonathan Jacobs and his friend Marissa Johnson, Margo Longway and her husband, Jason, Meghan Lamoureux and Patrick Lamoureux all of Franklin County, Vt.; great grandchildren, Clarissa, Kai, Kayla, Karly, Korey, Brenna, Brianna, Isabelle, Sierra, Vanessa and one expected any day; great great grandson, Loki; sister-in-law, Marilyn Johnson of Franklin; a very special friend, Wendell “Bing” Gilbert and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Charlotte was predeceased by her husband, Keith Hammond; her second husband, Andy White and her siblings, Sterling, Cortes and Kenneth Johnson, Marjorie Stowe and Bernice Carter.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 8, 2017 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Berkshire Congregational Church, Water Tower Rd., Berkshire Center. Interment will follow in the Berkshire Center Cemetery.

For those who wish, contributions in Charlotte’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478 or the Berkshire Congregational Church, c/o Diane Stowe, 2345 Berkshire Center Rd., Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.

