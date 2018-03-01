FAIRFAX – Charlotte Ann Blum died peacefully on February 26, 2018.

Charlotte was born in Burlington, Vt. on Feb. 16, 1936 to Carl Sloan Bashaw and Lucy May Thresher.

She was raised in Alburg and St Albans, Vt. She graduated from St Mary’s High School in St Albans where she was an outstanding basketball player. She went to work at Stollman’s Department store where our dad spotted her working in the display window and swore he was going to marry her. Roger Schwarzman, who was stationed at the air force base in St Albans, and Charlotte were married at St Mary’s Church on May 5, 1955. In 1958 they moved to Roger’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. They were happily married until Roger’s death in 1971. Charlotte raised their four children alone while working at JC Penney’s.

In 1979, she returned to her home state, which she loved dearly, where she raised her own food with her second husband, William Blum. At the age of 43 she returned to school to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse. She graduated from Fanny Allen Nursing School with her LPN in 1980. She continued to further her education while working at NMC and Green Mountain Nursing Home and in 1987 received her RN from Norwich University. She worked as an Oncology nurse for over twenty years at UVM Medical Center. While there she organized and moderated a support group for cancer patients and their families. She was an excellent nurse and loved by all her patients.

Charlotte was a firm believer in giving of one’s time. When her children were young she was an officer in the PTO, a brownie leader, a moderator for the Catholic Youth Group, and helped run an annual New Year’s party for over 200 people. After she retired she volunteered with CVAA’s Community Meals & Friendly Visitor Program, AARP’s driving instruction course, Fairfax Library, River Berry Farm and was a Meals on Wheels volunteer for over 25 years. She always went above and beyond in caring for her clients.

She leaves behind her loving children, Debbie Tovey (Ed) of Middleburg Hts, Ohio, Kimberly Herne (Bob), of St Albans, Vt., Rebecca Gomez of Fairfax, Vt., and Matthew Schwarzman, of Fletcher Vt. Her adored grandchildren, Patrick and Bridget Tovey , Steven Gomez (Rebeka), and Jessica Gomez, and her precious great-granddaughter, Osa Grace Gomez. She leaves behind her sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Jim Groseclose of Fairfax, Vt., her cousin, Martha Smith of Enosburg, Vt., and numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by both her husbands and her grandson, Anthony Gomez in 2012.

Charlotte was a kind, loving, and generous woman but was also a woman with strong opinions. She always stood up for what she believed in and loved nothing more than political discussions with her son-in-law, Ed. She was a wonderful cook who loved to host parties for her family and friends, an awesome gardener, and an avid reader. She was always a constant in her children and grandchildren’s lives. She will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

In the last few years, Charlotte was stricken with Alzheimer’s disease. For the last nine months, she resided at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford where she received outstanding care. Our special thanks to everyone there who cared for mom with such love and kindness. Because of all of you, she kept her independent spirit and dignity.

Per her wishes, there will be no service or visiting hours. In honor of Charlotte, we ask that you educate.