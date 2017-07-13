Charles Thomas

ST. ALBANS — Charles Wendall Thomas, age 90, a longtime resident of St. Albans, Vt. passed away on July 6, 2017 at The Villa nursing home in St. Albans with family by his side. The Villa provided wonderful care for him during his short time there. We could not have asked for a more caring environment for him to pass.

Charles was born on June 30, 1927 in Montpelier, Vt. the son of George and Pearl Thomas. Charles attended schools in Plainfield, Vt., graduating from Plainfield High School in 1945. While in high school, Charles was captain of his basketball team and president of his class.

Charles enlisted into the U.S. Navy in July of 1945. During the time Charles served in the Navy he was awarded the World War Two Victory Medal and Asiatic Pacific Theatre Medal before receiving an Honorable Discharge on Aug. 6, 1946. A letter of recommendation from Lt. Comdr. USNR J.K. Glidden was sent to the New England Telephone Co. highlighting Charles’ keen judgment and quick thinking. As a result, the phone company hired Charles as a linesman.

Charles loved music and played the coronet in a band that often played at Goddard College in Plainfield, Vt. At one performance, he met his future wife, Nancy Anne Littman of Cleveland, Ohio. They were married in Barre, Vt. on Oct. 30, 1948. They lived in St. Johnsbury, Vt. until the telephone company transferred him to St. Albans, Vt. where he worked until his retirement at age 65.

Charles loved to spend his free time in the woods, hunting for deer, duck and rabbit. During the summer, he would bring his family to camps on Lake Champlain after work to catch fish for family dinners with his brothers, sisters and uncles. In the winter, he loved to ice fish for perch on the lake with his good friends. He also loved to play golf and was a member of the Champlain County Club well into his eighties. Charles was an honorary life member of the American Legion, Green Mountain Post #1, Telephone Pioneers of America and the North American Hunting Club.

Charles was predeceased by his wife, Nancy, his two sisters, Laura Guazzoni and Leona Marsha, and his brothers Willard, Robert and Wayne.

Charles is survived by his daughter Anne Trahan and her husband Paul of St. Albans, Vt., daughter Patricia Morin and her husband Robert of Williamstown, Vt., and son Stephen and his wife, Tina, of St. Albans, Vt. Charles is also survived by his granddaughter Amy Ferguson, her husband Brett, his two grandsons, Jack and Wil of Alpharetta, Ga. and his sister, Dorothy Perry of Montpelier, Vt.

Charles wished is to have his ashes spread on his favorite hunting spot hear his camp in Westfield, Vt. with no formal service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Charles’ name to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.