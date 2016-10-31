Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Just

The Facts Owned by

ST. ALBANS — Charles H. “Charlie” Bettis, Sr., died of Lewy Body Disease on Oct. 28, 2016. He was born on April 9, 1933, in Burlington, the son of the late Charles and Loretta (Barbeau) Bettis.

He married the former Monique Gelinas, in St. Anthony’s Church in Burlington on July 3, 1954. Monique died on November 5, 2015. They were married for sixty-one years.

Charles worked construction all his life and for a while he was a self-employed plasterer and ran a construction repair company. He was a member of Holy Angels Church in St. Albans and a choir member. He spent many hours in adoration of the Blessed Sacrament.

He was honorably discharged from the Vermont National Guard HQ & HQ. He was a Lieutenant in the Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department and upon retirement he became a life member. Charles was also a charter member of the Shelburne Jaycees and a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, St. Albans Council #297. He made regular visits to the sick and used his beautiful tenor singing voice in nursing homes and sang at all of his children’s weddings. He played Santa for 20 years along-side his wife, Monique, who played Mrs. Santa, in churches, nursing homes and daycares. He was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation from Mountaineer 3rd Battalion 172nd Infantry for being their Santa for many years. He was a work-a-holic. Nothing in Charlie’s home was in disrepair. He loved to cook, loved his model car collection, loved people and had a large circle of friends.

He leaves his children and their spouses, Leonard and Theresa Bettis, Christine and Stephen Brock, Kathleen and Brian Cook, Monica Gingras, Irene and Jere Johnson, Michelle and Duane Allen, Charles and Kimberly Bettis, Jr. and Terry and Jacquie Bettis as well as 28 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 15 godchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Monique, he was predeceased by his infant son, Dale Paul Bettis; 2 grandsons, Matthew Gingras and Michael Cook and a sister, Dolores and brother, Roger.

Charlie’s greatest desire was to stop murdering the unborn through abortion.

He will be dearly missed by all his children and grandchildren, but will live on in their hearts forever.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans. The Reverend Maurice J. Roy will be the celebrant.

Prayers of committal, military honors and interment will be held on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at Resurrection Park, in South Burlington.

As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made to the Vermont Right to Life Committee, P.O. Box 1079, Montpelier, Vermont 05601.

To send Charles’ family a written expression of sympathy, please go to our on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.