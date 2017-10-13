ST. ALBANS/ADAMSTOWN, Pa. — Charles E. “Gene” Cummings, Jr. 77, of Lancaster passed away on Monday Oct. 9, 2017 at Hospice and Community Care surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Mary Patricia “Pat” (Warren) Cummings with whom he shared 55 years of marriage this past September.

Born in St. Albans, Vt., he was the son of the late Charles E. and Dorothy G . (Gurney) Cummings. Gene graduated from Bellows Free Academy in 1958. Gene continued his studies at Paul Smith College and University of Denver where he graduated in Hotel and Restaurant Management.

After his professional start in Denver and then Baltimore, Gene arrived in Lancaster in 1970 to serve as general manager of The Hamilton Club for 15 years. He then served as the general manager at the Country Club of York retiring in 1999.

For over 40 years until his death, Gene and Pat ran a successful antique business based at Stoudt’s Black Angus Antique Mall in Adamstown.

Gene was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving his country from 1959 to 1961. He loved vacationing with his family at their favorite place, Nantucket. Gene enjoyed sports of all kinds, especially the game of golf and rooting for the New York Yankees.

In addition to his wife, Pat, Gene is survived by his children, Kristen E, married to Greg Stief of Lancaster, Erin married to Christopher Di Paolo of Collegeville, and Michael W., married to Karen Cummings of York; his four grandchildren Jordan, Loghan, Haidyn, and Marisa, and by his brother, Thomas married to Jayne Cummings of Holland, Mich.

Friends will be received on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 from 5:30 – 6:30 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA with the Memorial Service to follow at 6:30. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Gene’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.

Gene has inspired many people both professionally and personally and his legacy will live on for many years through the love of his family and friends he has influenced.

