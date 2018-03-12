SWANTON – Charles E. “Charlie” Martin, age 89, passed away on Saturday, March 10, 2018 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Swanton.

He was born in Middlebury on May 13, 1928 to the late Albert and Mary (Letourneau) Martin.

Charlie’s father passed away when he was six years old and he went to live at St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington. He spent eight years at the orphanage and then he started working at the age of 14. Charlie was a hard worker with an exceptional work ethic. He spent most of his career as a sprinkler fitter at Carpenter’s Supply in Colchester. He retired as a foreman after 40 years with the company. After retirement, Charlie continued working part-time for Firetech and his close friends, Dick Brady, Jeff Day and Peter Chevalier.

He married Carol (Hemingway) on March 16, 1983 in Hawaii; Charlie’s paradise. Carol was Charlie’s life and he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. His favorite hobbies included fishing, tinkering in his shed, helping neighbors with lawn care and snow removal, and spending time with his family.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Carol Martin of Swanton; step-children, Lynn Billado and her husband Daniel Sr. of Swanton, Dawn & Sherman Gilbar of Highgate, Randy Savage and his wife Melissa and Rickie Savage Sr. and his wife Shannon all of Champlain, N.Y.; daughters, Gloria Fraties and her husband Richard of Jeffersonville and Mary Ellen Barrows of St. Albans; grandchildren, Derick Billado and his wife Heather, Christopher Billado and his wife Bobbi, Justin Billado and his significant other Lori Bushey, Daniel Billado Jr. and his wife Holly, Elizabeth Newsome and her significant other Collin Hurley, Brooke Gilbar, Shelby Gilbar, Randi Savage, Robyn Savage, Rickie Savage Jr., Brandy Messier and her husband Tom, Tori Patterson and Jennifer Sylvester; several great grandchildren; siblings-in-law, Debra Rice and her husband Gary of Swanton, Royce Hemingway of Maryland, and Russell Hemingway and his significant other Connie Haupt of South Hero and several nieces & nephews. Charlie was predeceased by his parents and siblings.

Charlie’s family would like to thank the staff from Franklin County Home Health & Hospice, especially Hannah, for the exceptional care he received.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 7 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday at Kidder Memorial Home from 5 p.m. until the hour of the service.

For those who wish, contributions in Charlie’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health Agency – Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, Vt. 05478.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com