MERIDEN, Conn. — Charles A. Holmes, 72, loving husband of Geraldine passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 15, 2018. Born in Richford, Vt., he lived in St. Albans, Vt., until moving to Meriden, Conn. as a young man where he met his beloved Geraldine Mickiewicz. Chuck attended Bellows Free Academy and was a foreman at Pratt and Whitney. Chuck will be most remembered as a very kind man whose care for his wife Gerry, his three children, their spouses, and his radiant grandchildren was the most important thing to him. Chuck was a handsome man who enjoyed playing golf, rooting for the UConn women’s basketball team and, of course, his cigars. He will be missed so incredibly deeply.

Chuck is survived by the love of his life, Geraldine, his daughter, Ann and her husband Marc; his sons, Jeffrey and his wife Sheila and Matthew and his wife Heidi; his grandchildren, Trevor, Kodi, Grant, Tessa, Josephine and Reese; his brother, Robert and his sister, Brenda and their families; his sister-in-law, Roberta, as well as his many lifelong friends.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial to be held on Saturday, January 20 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, Holy Angels Campus, 585 Main Street, South Meriden. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. There are no calling hours. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.