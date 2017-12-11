UNION CITY, Pa./PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Charlene Ryan passed away Dec. 1, 2017 in Prescott, Ariz. She moved from Union City, Pa. on Nov. 3, 2017 to live with her son, John Ryan, her daughter, Jean Bisbee and their families in Prescott.

Charlene was born in Union City on Sept. 26, 1929. The middle daughter of five girls to Mary (Walker) Howland and Donald G. Howland. Having all girls, her dad always called her “Johnny.”

Besides her parents, Charlene was preceded by a baby sister, Dora Louise, when Dora was 18 months old. Her sisters, Barbara Dove (Sam) of Titusville, Pa. in 2002, Donna Layden (R. Thomas) of Buckeye, Ariz. in 2014 and two nephews, Michael and Gary Lyn Haenel She is survived by sister, Mary A. Durfee (Joseph) of St. Albans, Vt., four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Several nieces, nephews and very close cousins.

Charlene was a beautiful person, well-liked and loved wherever she went. Always active and involved from high school football queen, to PTA in West Milford, N.J. to campaigning for a senior center to be built in Union City, Pa. She loved to play any type of card game, read and crossword puzzles.

October 2017 she attended her 70th class reunion (homecoming) in Union City. Through the years she had several serious health problems but they never stopped her. On the very day she passed several relatives and friends received a Christmas card from Charlene with a handwritten note.

Her remains are being returned to Union City for burial in the family lot at Greenwood Cemetery, next to her parents, Dora Louise, and nephew Michael Haenel. A Memorial Service is planned for later in 2018.