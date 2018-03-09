FAIRFAX, Vt. – Charlene E. (Cross) Bero, 72, passed away Saturday, March 3, 2018 surrounded by her family at UVM Medical Center after a long battle with Crohn’s disease. Charlene was born July 24, 1945 to the late Eugene and Elizabeth (Barrows) Cross. She was a lifelong resident of St. Albans and Fairfax Vt.

Charlene was a devoted animal lover both domestic and wild. She was a country girl at heart that loved the outdoors. Camping, camp fires, long walks in the country and bright sunny days were among her favorite things. She loved working with her flower gardens whenever she could and was always on the lookout for something beautiful to plant.

Charlene was a redheaded firecracker even when she didn’t feel well; always ready to give a smile, tell a story or offer advice. She was a generous person who would do what she could to help a friend, “she broke the mold” as she would say and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her daughter Kathleen (Bero) L’Esperance and her husband Norman, her son Robert (Bob) Bero and his wife Sandi her grandchildren Jessica L’Esperance and her fiancé Ben Britch, Jason L’Esperance, Nick Bero and Brad Bero. Charlene also had four Great Granddaughters, Alexis Newton, Heather, Kayli and Olivia L’Esperance

She was also predeceased by her brother Harvey Cross, her son Richard (Bill) Bero, her granddaughter Heather L’Esperance, her great granddaughter Elizabeth L’Esperance.

Per Charlene’s wishes, services will be private at the convenience of the family. The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com