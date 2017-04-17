Changing, growing with Missisquoi

Missisquoi Valley Union assistant principal Jay Hartman has spent 40 years at the school in various roles, from teacher to coach. He was named Assistant Principal of the Year by the Vermont Principals' Association last week.

‘My goal has always been to try and create opportunities to help others be successful and to find a way to get something done.’ - Jay Hartman

SWANTON — Teacher, coach, athletic director, assistant principal; Jay Hartman has served many roles at Missisquoi Valley Union (MVU).

Named Assistant Principal of the Year by the Vermont Principals’ Association this week, Hartman sat down with the Messenger to discuss his multi-decade career.

“I’m completing my 40th year at the high school,” said Hartman. “It has been my one and only home in education since I came here from New York back in 1977.”

Born in Alexandria Bay, New York, ‘The Heart of the Thousand Islands, Hartman went on to study education with a concentration in social studies at State University of New York, Plattsburgh. He began teaching middle school students at MVU in the fall of 1977.

“I’ve been in and out of the classroom a number of different times,” he said. “This is actually my fourth stint as an assistant principal.” Hartman has been assistant principal since 2004, serving the three other times for a combined total of seven years.

“One of the things that I really enjoyed about my time at MVU is the school has afforded me a real opportunity to hopefully help and to perform a number of different roles and responsibilities,” he said. “I have found my supervisors and my school boards to be very supportive in that regard.”

Hartman was MVU’s athletic director on three occasions, the last time from 1999 to 2004. He has also served as the softball coach for 35 years.

