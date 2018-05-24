SWANTON – The primary provider of Meals on Wheels in Franklin County will be seeing a few major organizational changes that, according to that provider, are needed to better guarantee proper meals for a growing number of Meals on Wheels recipients.

Age Well, the umbrella organization that oversees Meals on Wheels in Franklin, Grand Isle, Chittenden and Addison Counties, will be transitioning to chilled meals provided by a single vendor, standardizing meals in lieu of the more widespread network of disparate vendors with different standards Age Well currently relies on.

The change to a single vendor would allow for some stricter guarantees of quality control that the current model’s decentralized 14 vendors can’t.

“In the last two months, I’ve had four people inquire to find out if they could have a certain diet served to them, and I had to say no,” Age Well’s Director of Nutritional Services Chris Moldovan said. “That was because the caterers that serve the particular areas they live in couldn’t meet their needs.”

“That doesn’t feel good as a Meals on Wheels program,” she added. “We want to serve the clients what they want and what they need to maintain their health.”

Rachel Cummings, Age Well’s Chief Operating Officer, cited a delivery in Alburgh where, once she and Moldovan parsed the nutrient content of the meal labeled as “diabetic,” they realized that they couldn’t keep delivering this meal to the diabetic patient receiving it.

“Chris [Moldovan] did an analysis, and the carb content and the sodium content alone… was going to make the man sick,” Cummings said. “The reason it’s considered diabetic was because the pudding was sugar free.”

After a lengthy process considering everything from nutrition and taste to hard economics, Age Well whittled their list of vendors down to Lindley Food Service, a Rutland-based company that specializes in senior nutrition programs that was previously one of the 14 original venders used by Age Well’s Meals on Wheels program.

Lindley, according to Cummings, can handle the growing number of meals needed to address a growing population of recipients in need.

