BURLINGTON — The following students have been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the fall 2017 semester.

Kyra Cain of St. Albans

Brendan Daneau of Swanton

Zachery Fisher of Swanton

Blake Larner-Crepeau of St. Albans Bay

Sarah McGinnis of Enosburg Falls

Elizabeth McMurray of Cambridge

Aaron Meunier of Swanton

Sara Ovitt of Enosburg Falls

Harley Royea of Richford

Megan Schryer Byrne of Fairfax

Alyssa Wieland of St. Albans

Caryssa Yates of Sheldon

Brian Zhang of Swanton

This list of school honors was printed in the December 27, 2017 edition of the St. Albans Messenger