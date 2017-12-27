BURLINGTON — The following students have been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the fall 2017 semester.
- Kyra Cain of St. Albans
- Brendan Daneau of Swanton
- Zachery Fisher of Swanton
- Blake Larner-Crepeau of St. Albans Bay
- Sarah McGinnis of Enosburg Falls
- Elizabeth McMurray of Cambridge
- Aaron Meunier of Swanton
- Sara Ovitt of Enosburg Falls
- Harley Royea of Richford
- Megan Schryer Byrne of Fairfax
- Alyssa Wieland of St. Albans
- Caryssa Yates of Sheldon
- Brian Zhang of Swanton
This list of school honors was printed in the December 27, 2017 edition of the St. Albans Messenger