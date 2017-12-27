BURLINGTON — The following students have been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the fall 2017 semester.

  • Kyra Cain of St. Albans
  • Brendan Daneau of Swanton
  • Zachery Fisher of Swanton
  • Blake Larner-Crepeau of St. Albans Bay
  • Sarah McGinnis of Enosburg Falls
  • Elizabeth McMurray of Cambridge
  • Aaron Meunier of Swanton
  • Sara Ovitt of Enosburg Falls
  • Harley Royea of Richford
  • Megan Schryer Byrne of Fairfax
  • Alyssa Wieland of St. Albans
  • Caryssa Yates of Sheldon
  • Brian Zhang of Swanton

This list of school honors was printed in the December 27, 2017 edition of the St. Albans Messenger