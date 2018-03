Karen Champagne and Dobie Brace are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessica Champagne, to Chris McClain, son of Audrey Horton.

Jessica is a 2001 graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union. She works at AIDC in Williston, where she has been employed for 17 years. Chris is a 1993 graduate of Champlain Valley Union. He is employed at Vermont Smoke and Cure, where he has worked for the past five years.

The couple plans to wed on Sept. 1 in Hinesburg.