Chamberlain & Simpson garage, corner of Main and Fairfield streets

This newly painted tow truck sits in front of the service station that would later become Handy Toyota. The lettering done on the truck for Chamberlain & Simpson was professionally done by local commercial artist Robert Fitzgerald and this photograph was donated to the museum by his son Terry who is also a member at the museum.

One of the clues as to the location of this photograph is the reflection in the front plate glass window. If you look closely you will see the reflected image of the American House Hotel. That building still stands at the northwest corner of North Main and Lake streets.

Please call or message the museum if you have information about this photograph at 527-7933 or stamuseum.org