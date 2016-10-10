Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Just

The Facts Owned by

SWANTON/ ST. ALBANS — Chad Joseph Cameron, age 46 years, a longtime resident of St. Albans and more recently of Swanton died early Thursday morning, Oct. 6, 2016, at the McClure Miller VNA Respite House in Colchester following a long battle with Leukemia.

Born in St. Albans on, Jan. 18, 1970, he was the son of Patricia (Goodroe) Burritt and the late Joseph A. Robtoy. He attended BFA- St. Albans and for most of his working life was associated with David Cameron installing aluminum and vinyl siding as well as roof construction. His hobbies included fishing, swimming, playing pool and cards.

Chad leaves his mother, Patricia; his children, Danielle, Chad Jr. and Tommy; sister, Wendy; two great grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Jesse, Heather and Tosha; several great nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles, Dale (Mark), Karen (Stephen), Eric, David (Tina),Billy (Cheryl) Peggy and Paula (Roger) and many cousins; his life partner, Jenny and close friend, Linda.

He was predeceased by a sister, Sherry; brother-in-law, Mike; father, Joseph; aunt, Linda; uncle Tom; both maternal and paternal grandparents; cousin, Glenn as well as several additional cousins and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held Thursday evening, Oct. 13, 2016, at 7:30 p.m. from The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton. Father Luke P. Austin will officiate. The Rite of Committal and Interment will take later at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 p.m. until the hour of the funeral.

Gifts in Chad’s memory may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 4343, Burlington 05406

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com