The Heald Funeral Home is turning 100 this year. The current director, Rett Heald, is the fourth generation to own the family business.

ST. ALBANS — Overlooking downtown St. Albans and sitting on a bright, green lawn is a building people pass every day. Some may notice it, others may prefer not to. It’s a place people only enter when they’re seeking comfort- and for the past century- thousands have found it, inside the walls of Heald Funeral Home.

Established in 1918, the Heald Funeral Home is now in it’s 100th year. The family run business has passed through the hands of four generations. Raymond “Rett” Heald is the current director, having taken over after his father Howard “Bud” Heald retired and later passed in 2006.

Rett first jumped into the business in 1974 while in high school and has been working there ever since.

“I’ve got a little pride in [the business], there’s a little history here,” Rett said, smiling, “We’ve been here a few years.”

Winslow D. Heald and his wife, Lottie (Bliss) Heald were the original founders of the Heald business, starting it as a horse and buggy delivery service. The family provided horse-drawn hearses and taxis throughout the St. Albans area.

According to Rett, it was around this time that one of the funeral home directors in the area passed away, and his wife wanted to sell the business. That’s when Winslow bought the first funeral home for the family, originally located on Kingman Street, before moving to Rugg Street where the King’s Daughters home now stands. The Heald’s first funeral was conducted in September 1918.

Winslow and Lottie had 11 children, but out of all of them only one, Raymond, decided to continue the business. He took over Healds after Winslow died unexpectedly in the mid 1940’s, explained Rett. That’s when Raymond purchased property on South Main Street. The family moved into the home at 87 South Main, which is where the current funeral home is now, and operated their business next door at 91 South Main.

On a quiet Sunday morning, June 11, 1961, while everyone was at church, flames were spotted coming from the Heald home. A kitchen burner, left unattended, ignited material inside the home, causing a fire that gutted out almost the entirety of the first floor. The fire was reported to have left nearly $20,000 in damages, but the walls, floors and ceilings of the Heald home managed to withstand the disaster.

After the fire, the Healds decided it was impossible to restore the home. Quoted in a 1964 Messenger article Raymond’s wife, Barbara Heald, said, “We just couldn’t fix it up because I would be trying to restore it as it was and I knew that was impossible.”

