FAIRFAX — Cecile Rainville, 84, died peacefully on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Calling hours to celebrate Cecile’s life will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 4-7 p.m. at A.W. Rich Funeral Home in Fairfax. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Church in Fairfax with Reverend Henry Furman officiating with burial immediately following at St. Luke’ Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Franklin County Home Health & Hospice 3 Home Health Circle, Suite 1, St. Albans, VT 05478.

The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.