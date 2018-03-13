EAST FAIRFIELD – Cecile “Pete” Garrett, age 85, passed away on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at the Franklin County Health and Rehab facility in St. Albans.

She was born in East Fairfield on August 2, 1932 to the late Arthur and Marie (Paquette) Gendron.

Pete grew up in this area and married Norman Garrett in 1951. She spent most of her working career at the George Yett Bag Company. She also worked as a painter and wall paperer. Pete and Norm spent many years helping the community of East Fairfield and they will be remembered as the “Best Neighbors.” Pete’s homecooked meals and donuts will surely be missed by all who have received them. Her favorite hobbies included quilting, crocheting, cooking and canning.

She is survived by her sister-in- law, Gyneth Fortin and her husband Roy of Sheldon; her caregivers and nieces, Virginia and Donna; several nieces, nephews and cousins and her beloved neigbors, John Raftery and Julie Johnson. Besides her parents, Pete was predeceased by her husband, Norman Garrett; her sisters, Mary Jane Mitchell, Rose Lamothe, Gertrude Ashline and Rita Flanders and a special nephew, Raymond Flanders.

Pete’s family would like to thank the staff from Franklin County Health and Rehab for the excellent care she received.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 15, 2018 from 5-7 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 16, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s /St. George’s Catholic Church, Vt. Route 36, East Fairfield. Interment will be held this spring in Sanderson Corners Cemetery in Fairfax.

For those who wish, contributions in Pete’s memory may be made to East Fairfield Women’s Auxiliary, c/o Judy Bryce, P.O. Box 53, East Fairfield, Vt. 05448.

