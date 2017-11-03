HIGHGATE — Cecil G. Wetherby Jr., age 85, passed away Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 at St. Albans Health and Rehab.

He was born in Enosburg Falls on Jan. 6, 1932 to the late Cecil G. Sr. and Myrtie (Fontaine) Wetherby.

Cecil graduated from Enosburg Falls High School. He married Hilda (Beaura gard) on June 26, 1953 and served in the U.S. Army later that year. After his return, Cecil worked at Champlain Chevrolet in Enosburg Falls. Cecil later got a job with Union Carbide in St. Albans, he retired from there after 26 years. Cecil and Hilda enjoyed camping at Goose Point for many years. He enjoyed fishing, boating and giving his grandchildren and great grandchildren rides on his golf cart.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Hilda Wetherby of Highgate; their children, Laura Bouchard and her husband Marcel of Fredericksburg, Va., Cecil G. III and his wife Denise of Spotsylvania, Va. and James Wetherby and his wife Anna of Highgate; six grandchildren, Melissa Phipps and her husband Troy, Michael Bouchard and his wife Stephanie, Travis Wetherby and his wife Valerie, Erin Giles and her husband Jimmy, Lynn Durgan and her husband Jesse and Shauna Sweet and her husband Michael; 11 great grandchildren and nephews, David and Peter Wetherby. Besides his parents, Cecil was predeceased by his brother, Bernard Wetherby and his wife Shelby and a niece, Linda Wetherby.

Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, Missisquoi St., Enosburg Falls with Fr. Karl Hahr officiating. Interment will follow in St. Louis Cemetery in Highgate.

For those who wish, contributions in Cecil’s memory may be made to St. John the Baptist Church, P.O. Box 563, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 or a charity of your choice.

