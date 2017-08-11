Casella worker killed in crash

By Messenger Staff More stories by Messenger

FAIRFIELD — A worker for Casella Waste Management was killed on Friday morning at approximately 6:30 while loading trash into a collection truck at 123 Fairfield Hill Road.

According to the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD), Patrick Wedge of St. Albans was pinned between the collection truck and van driven by Ben Smyth of East Fairfield. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SAPD reports the Casella truck was stopped on the north side of the road where Wedge and Brian Record of Colchester were loading trash into it.

A westbound utility van driven by Smyth crashed into the rear of the truck. Record was able to jump out of the way of the van. He was transported to Northwestern Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries, according to the SAPD.

Smyth, who was wearing a seatbelt, was trapped in his vehicle. After being extricated he was transported to NMC in serious condition, police report.

Mr. Wedge’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.

The crash is under investigation, but alcohol is not considered a factor, police said.

Route 36 between Route 104 and Rugg Road was closed for several hours on Friday morning while investigators catalogued the scene.