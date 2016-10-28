Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

FRANKLIN/ ST. ALBANS — Carolyn Lynn Wagner, a resident of the area since 1975, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at the McClure Miller VNA Respite House surrounded by her family and friends.

Born in Granby, Conn. on May 30, 1957, she was the daughter of Norman and Mary (Chisler) Gagne. Carolyn was 59 years old.

She was married to Andy J. Wagner, who predeceased her in 1993.

Carolyn was educated in Granby and since living in this area, she was employed at IBM and Vermont Republic Industries. She also was a member of Women of the Moose Chapter # 321, St. Albans Lodge and attended the Church of the Rock.

Survivors include her children, Andrew and Jessica; her parents Norman, Sr. and Mary of St. Albans; her siblings, Lewis Gagne of Richford, Norman Gagne of St. Albans, Jeanette Candels of Swanton, Florence Gagne of Columbia, Tenn. and Diane Gagne of Delaware, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She also survived by her boyfriend, Ralph Kane of Franklin and her extended family at Northwestern Counseling and Support Services, especially, Michelle Moss and Sue McEwen.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A funeral service will then follow at 12 p.m. in the Heald Chapel with Pastor Roland Ludlam officiating. Interment will be the family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made to the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 60 Kimball Avenue, South Burlington, Vermont 05403.

