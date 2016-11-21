Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

SWANTON — Carol June Jewett, age 88 years, passed away peacefully Saturday morning at her Taylor Drive home in Swanton.

Born in Hawthorne, N.J. on, June 19, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Florence (McCullough) Ringel. She attended Hawthorne High School as well as art school in New York City, and worked as a Textile and Graphic Designer. In 1954 she was married to Charles Jewett who predeceased her.

Carol retired to Vermont in 1999 where she spent summers with family and friends on Lake Champlain. She loved nature, gardening, and painting water colors and was a member of the Oakland, N.J. Garden Club.

Carol was very much loved and her laughter and sense of humor will be greatly missed.

She leaves her two sons, Jeffrey Jewett of St. Albans and Corey Jewett of Hawthorne, N.J.; also a granddaughter Allison Jewett of Hawthorne and a very special niece, Susan Stephens of Hardyston, N.J. as well as many friends.

Friends may call at The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, from 10 a.m. to noon. Following the visitation committal services and Interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery with The Reverend Kerry T. Cameron officiating.

Gifts in Carol’s memory may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 16 South Winooski Avenue, Burlington, Vermont 05401.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com