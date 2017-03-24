Posted by Michelle Monroe Executive Editor Learn more about Michelle

ST. ALBANS – Carol G. Jamison died on Monday, March 20, 2017, at The Villas with her sons at her side.

She was born on July 17, 1929, in Norwich, Connecticut, daughter of the late Thomas and Helen (Willett) Greenwood.

Carol was a graduate of Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans and the University of Vermont, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. She had a passion for reading, enjoyed Red Sox baseball and loved vacation trips to Wells, Maine.

On February 13, 1954, she married George A. Jamison, who predeceased her on May 7, 2010.

She leaves two sons, George A Jamison, Jr. and his wife, Holly, and their daughter, Carissa, of Milton, Vermont and Thomas A. Jamison and his wife, Nicole, and their two daughters, Megan and Leah of Georgia, Vermont.

Carol is also survived by her brother, Thomas Greenwood, Jr., and his wife, Shirley, of Plattsburgh, New York, as well as three nieces, Diane Day, Judith Mosher and Pamela Broughan and two nephews, David Greenwood and Jeremy Greenwood. She also leaves dear friends and neighbors, Sally Lawyer and Jeannie Renaudette.

At Carol’s request graveside services will be private at the family lot in Greenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carol’s name may be made to St. Albans Public Library, 11 Maiden Lane, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

