SWANTON — Carol Ann Parah passed away peacefully on Sept. 11, 2017 at her daughter’s home. Carol was born on June 25, 1940 in St. Albans, Vermont to the late Basil and Lillian LaFleur. Carol graduated from Highgate High school in 1958. On April 11, 1959, she was married to Arnold Parah, Jr. who survives her.

She was a member of the Swanton Hi-Swans and enjoyed weekly lunch gatherings with Age Well. Carol made her home in Swanton where she raised her children and enjoyed her grandchildren. One of her favorite pastimes was being an active supporter at sporting events and school activities, both near and far. Carol loved being outdoors working in her flowerbeds and feeding the birds. Carol and Arnold often drove around the mountain areas of Vermont enjoying the scenes and watching the deer feed. She enjoyed many bus trips with Together Tours, Summit Travels, and Franklin County Travelers and Green Mountain Tours. She enjoyed her trips to the ocean in Maine and Hampton Beach. On Dec. 25, 2016 she flew on an airplane for the first time to Florida where she visited Disney and many area attractions with her daughter Lisa and granddaughters Shauna and Shelby. One of her greatest treasures was the birth of her great-grandson Malik Meunier born on March 8, 2017. Carol’s smile and love for life will be missed by all.

Carol is survived by her husband of 58 years, Arnold Parah Jr., son, Kevin Parah and wife Anita, daughter, Lisa Meunier and husband Edward Jr. all of Swanton Vt. Sister, Sandra Bellrose and husband Allen of Richford Vt. Grandchildren: Shauna, Derek, Shelby, and Matthew Meunier and his partner Sheena Gagnon and their son Malik, Mollie, Evan and Chad Parah and his partner Heather Bishop and her son Cory, dear friends Sherree and Ricky Longe, special friends Nancy Flint and Anne Lamphere, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She was predeceased by her brothers Basil LaFleur and Stephen LaFleur.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 at 2 p.m. from Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue in Swanton. Pastor Penny Gutierres from the Church Of the Rock will officiate.

There will be a gathering of friends and family from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral.

Interment will follow in the family lot in Riverside Cemetery in Swanton.

Donations in Carol’s memory may be made to Make-A-Wish, 431 Pine Street #214, Burlington VT 05401.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com.