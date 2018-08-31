FRANKLIN — A report commissioned by the Vermont Dept. of Environmental Conservation (DEC) recommends a $1.5 million air circulation system to reduce cyanobacteria blooms in Lake Carmi.

Reservoir Environmental Management Inc. (REMI), the 43-page report’s author, recommended diffused air circulation with a line diffuser system.

In the report, released last week, REMI estimated the system would cost $1,519,696, with maximum annual operation and maintenance costs of $16,500. DEC officials have repeatedly stated the agency has $1.6 million in available funding for the project.

As part of the study, REMI compared a diffused air circulation system with a line diffuser to a diffused air circulation system with disks, instead of a line diffuser, and to a downdraft pumping system.

REMI conducted its own modeling, using CE-QUAL-W2, a two-dimensional water quality modeling software maintained by Portland State University’s Water Quality Research Group.

REMI concluded the modeling showed a 1,600-meter line diffuser operating with 300 standard cubic feet per minute of air “provides a reasonable tradeoff between system size and the amount of mixing it provides.”

The mixing in question increases the water’s concentration of dissolved oxygen. Lake sediments release phosphorous, a major nutrient for cyanobacteria. But the lake’s oxygen levels affect how much phosphorous these sediments release. More oxygen means less phosphorous. Less oxygen, more phosphorous.

REMI wrote that its modeling determined the above-described line diffuser system could reduce cyanobacteria in Lake Carmi from mid-May through September by adding dissolved oxygen to the hypolimnion, the lake’s lower level, which REMI concluded would reduce the cyanobacteria’s access to phosphorous. REMI concluded Carmi’s cyanobacteria access phosphorous deeper in the lake, then return to shallower water to absorb light, which cyanobacteria use for photosynthesis.

REMI based its models on Carmi water quality data from 2006-2007 and 2016-2017.

REMI based its line diffuser models on a preliminary design from Mobley Engineering Inc. (MEI). MEI’s founder and vice president, Mark H. Mobley, is a REMI modeler. Mobley is not listed among those from REMI who prepared this report for the DEC.

