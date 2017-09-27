FRANKLIN — Lake Carmi is still infested with cyanobacteria, more than 30 days after warning signs were first placed along its shoreline.

Despite unseasonably hot weather, no boats were on the water Tuesday evening, nor jet skis that traditionally buzz across the surface on sunny days, or swimmers.

No one fished; no laughs carried across the lake.

The sole source of life in the water was a great blue heron, standing knee-deep in the murky, soupy sludge produced by cyanobacteria.

The Vermont Department of Health still lists the lake’s north beach, Dewing Road and the Lake Carmi State Park as high alert for cyanobacteria as of yesterday.

The health department issued an informational sheet warning residents against contact with cyanobacteria-infested water, especially for traditional household chores like teethbrushing and showering. But a portion of Lake Carmi residences still draw main water from the lake.

The Lake Carmi TMDL Implementation Team, responsible for reducing phosphorous in the lake to a total maximum daily load (TMDL) of 22 parts per billion, meets this Thursday, Sept. 28, at 5 p.m. in the FELCO Room of the Franklin Homestead.

