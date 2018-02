ST. ALBANS – Carl E. Johnson, Jr. a lifelong resident and local historian passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday evening, February 7, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.

A complete obituary will be published at a later date.

It was Carl’s wish that any memorial contributions would go to AmCare Ambulance, P.O. Box 207, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

Assisting Carl’s family is the Heald funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at ww.healdfuneralhome.com.