ST. ALBANS – Carl E. Johnson, Jr. a lifelong resident and local historian passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday evening, February 7, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Colchester on June 16, 1934, he was the youngest son of the late Carl E. and Cecile (Granger) Johnson. Carl was 83 years old.

Carl was a graduate of Bellows Free Academy, Champlain College and the University of Vermont. During high school he was in the U.S. Naval Reserve and then proudly served six years in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He also served as a guard at the United States Embassies in Europe and the Middle East. He had memberships in the Veterans of Foreign Wars and of their Color Guard, the American Legion, 40 and 8, the Marine Corps League, belonged to the Vermont State Guard and was an honorary member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, St. Albans Lodge #1566, B.P.O.E., a Shriner for 50 plus years and the St. Albans and Swanton Historical Societies.

He was a Sergeant on the St. Albans Police Department for 9 years and was a Vermont State Probation and Parole Officer for 29 years, retiring in 1996. Carl was an EMT at AmCare Ambulance for nine years and nine years part-time as a Detention and Enforcement office for the U.S. Immigration Service. He worked part time as sexton, groundskeeper and served on the board of directors of Greenwood Cemetery since 1962 and was a Franklin County Deputy Sheriff for 51 years. Carl enjoyed reading and researching military history.

Carl is survived by his wife, Lillian Pare; son, Carl David Johnson and daughter, Dr. Elizabeth Johnson Brown and her husband, Professor Colin Brown of York, England and their three children. He is also survived by his step-children, Linda Morrie and her children, Emily Walker (Joe), and their children, Sam, Hailey and Michael, Dianne Trippany (Jason) and Abigail Morrie and Timothy Pare and his wife, Lisa, and their children, Jim and Jack.

In addition to his parents, Carl was predeceased by his brothers, Guy Johnson and Howard Johnson and sister, Nelga Johnson DuBois.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at noon at the Greenwood Cemetery, South Main Street, St. Albans.

It was Carl’s wish that any memorial contributions would go to AmCare Ambulance, P.O. Box 207, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

Assisting Carl's family is the Heald funeral Home