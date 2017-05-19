Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

Just

The Facts Owned by

BERKSHIRE — Carl A. Bates, age 84, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2017, at his home with his loving wife Noella by his side. He was born in Dunham, Quebec on March 28, 1933 to the late George and Mary (Bushey) Bates.

At the age of 18, Carl was working on a farm in Dunham when he met the love of his life Noella (Fleury) Bates at a barn dance. He traveled up Mount Echo for three years chasing Noella until she “let him catch her” as he would always say. On Jan. 28, 1955 Carl and Noella wed and the next day moved to Berkshire, Vermont where he would work on the Dudley Farm. Eleven short months later, they welcomed their first of five children. Carl went on to work for several different farms until he purchased his own in Enosburg. As their family continued to grow, Carl pursued his passion for farming; buying and selling three farms until settling at the Bates Family Farm on Reservoir Road in Berkshire. While the youngest son, Tom, took over the family farm, Carl would go on to co-found Bates Farm, Home and Garden with his son Tim. Upon “retirement,” Carl then purchased a portable sawmill, working all over Franklin County. Throughout this time, he also devoted endless hours to helping during crop season on the farm.

Among his hobbies which included cards, puzzles, and agriculture, his favorite pastime was sitting at the kitchen table keeping a close eye on the farm and waiting for his daily visitors to come and share stories and witty jokes with. Carl enjoyed tinkering and could fix anything from a razor, to a tractor, to a broken heart. Carl was a loving husband, exceptional father and the best grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and always knew what every one of his “babies” was up to. Carl was the strong and sturdy foundation that built the Bates family of which he instilled the importance of hard work, honesty and family above all else. Anyone who walked in the door was considered family to him and his home was always inviting and full of love.

Carl’s love for his wife, Noella was monumental. Even in his final hours, he longed for her and wasn’t fully satisfied unless she was within arm’s reach. The bond he shared with her will always be remembered and cherished by his family. Besides his wife Noella, Carl is survived by his children AnneMarie Bates and her friend Howard of Enosburg, Carol Guillmette and her husband Mark of Enosburg, Tim Bates and his friend Sandy of St. Albans, Patti Laurie and her husband Jon of Nicholville, N.Y., and Tom Bates and his wife Kim of Berkshire. He also leaves behind several grandchildren including: Becky and Jordan Hale, Jennifer and Jason Gagne, Leah and Joey Monego, Jessie Guillmette and her friend Ryan, Kristi and Nicolae Popescu, Josh and Whitney Bates, Kyle Laurie and his friend Katie, Shane Laurie and Darren Laurie, Brad and Courtney F. Bates, Courtney K. Bates and Zachary Bates. And several great grandchildren: Abigail, Noah, Aidan, Nicholas, Nico, Caden, Easton, Addison, Alyssa, Cullen and Teagan. He is also survived by a special former daughter-in-law, Mary Bates; brother-in-law, Peter Fleury; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Maurice, Marjorie and Pansay Bates and so many other family members and friends who loved him dearly.

Besides his parents and siblings, Carl was predeceased by his very special granddaughter Jodi Lynn Robtoy.

For those who would like to celebrate Carl’s life, the family invites you to a luncheon on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Bates Family Farm, Reservoir Road, Berkshire.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carl’s name may be made to Franklin County Home Health – Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com.