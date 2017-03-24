Caring for others at home and at work

Christine Brock is retiring after 12 years of those with barriers to employment overcome them.

By Elaine Ezerins Staff Writer More stories by Elaine

Just

The Facts Owned by

‘My birth children grew under my heart. My adopted children grew in my heart.’ - Christine Brock

ST. ALBANS — Christine Brock has made helping others the focus of her life, at work and in her home.

She’s taken in numerous foster children over the years, adopting three. At work, she has spent 30 years in human services.

Brock is retiring at the end of March. For the past 12 years, she served in the Vermont Agency of Human Services as a business account manager for Creative Workforce Solutions (CWS).

CWS works with Vermonters, who have difficulty finding work due to a wide range of challenges, to identify their career goals, develop new skills and introduce them to employers in their community.

Qualified candidates include individuals with disabilities, with chronic mental illness, veterans, immigrants, former prisoners, Economic Services Division Reach Up participants and more.

Through CWS, individuals can tour a company, shadow a job, do on-the-job training, intern or work an amount of time specialized to the individual. CWS acts as a clearinghouse to match those candidates with businesses, who are facing increasing costs of recruitment and retention, while providing ongoing support to both parties.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of our weekend edition or subscribe to the Messenger’s digital edition.