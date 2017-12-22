From All Breed Rescue:

Candy is a sweet, affectionate girl who wants nothing more than a cozy bed and someone to snuggle with.

She loves to sit on your lap and be right by your side, so she would be a great emotional support dog.

She is content with moderate exercise and low key play time.

Candy is very gentle with people and shares her toys nicely, but would prefer to be the only dog in her home. She is a 3-year-old pit-terrier mix and she is looking for a home for the holidays and furever onward!

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Candy. Call: (802) 489-5889 or email: allbreedvt@ allbreedrescuevt.com