Each week the Messenger is asking Franklin County’s legislative candidates a question about an issue facing state government.
To start off, we asked the candidates simply to introduce themselves, say why they are interested in running for the General Assembly and what qualifies them for the office they seek.
To suggest a question or topic, email michelle@samessenger.com.
To read this week’s answers, subscribe online or by calling (802)524-9771 x.101.
James Gregoire
Republican
House candidate in Bakersfield, Fairfield, Fletcher
I am running for the legislature because we need common sense representation in Montpelier that is responsive to citizens and local officials. Economic development, job creation, infrastructure modernization and repair, education spending and governance, and the opioid crisis are just a few of the big issues facing our communities.
I have been serving our state and nation for over 26 years. I am a veteran of the US Army and VT National Guard. I have served in local government, on state committees and on nonprofit boards for the past 20 years. I am a small business owner. I hold three undergraduate degrees in business, accounting and secondary education/history as well an M Ed in Curriculum & Instruction and another in Educational Leadership.
My experience and education in business and education, as well as my experience in government and nonprofits, have prepared me to continue serving our community in the House of Representatives.
I believe we deserve a responsive, effective and efficient government built on commonsense and integrity.
Jim Fitzgerald
Republican
House candidate in St. Albans City, portion of St. Albans Town
For some time I have been concerned with the direction Vermont has taken. Members of the legislature have asked why our young people are leaving Vermont, and now we have to face the fact that many of our elderly citizens are leaving as well. The answer stares them in the face, IT IS TOO DAMN EXPENSIVE TO LIVE IN VERMONT, period. And it is getting worse everyday. I believe in a small way that if I am elected, my over 40 years of being involved with local and state government will provide me with the required direction. We must learn to live within our means; we must not approve additional taxes, and we need to review our educational costs in Vermont. But most of all the political parties must work together to achieve professional representation of the citizens they are elected to serve. I believe I know how to do that.
Kelly Cummings
Democrat
House candidate in Bakersfield, Fairfield, Fletcher
I am running for State Representative because I believe the time has come to start thinking in new ways that are inclusive and provide all Vermonters the opportunity to succeed. For example: I support economic growth that can sustain both business AND working families. It is important there is a balance so both can prosper.
We are living in a time of great imbalance and inequality that is creating undue burden and stress upon the working families of our communities. When you have to struggle everyday just to keep your head above water you know it’s time for new ideas.
I will be a good legislator because first off, I’m a mom. Moms are well qualified to do many different jobs and all at the same time! I’ve been involved in politics for fifteen years as a citizen advocate, spending countless hours in committee rooms and talking with legislators.
Charen Fegard
Democrat
House candidate Berkshire, Franklin, Highgate, Richford
I am running for State Representative in Franklin-5 (Berkshire, Franklin, Highgate, Richford) because our communities need somebody in the statehouse working hard on their behalf. People deserve fair taxes, good jobs with decent wages and benefits, affordable healthcare, local control over K-12 education, and opportunities for higher education that don’t cripple our youth with lifelong debt.
I have worked in the civil service, both the non-profit and private sectors, and had my own small businesses. I have learned that when we work together respectfully, using accurate information, common sense, and good faith, we can accomplish our common goals. It may not be easy, but it is possible.
Joshua Aldrich
Republican
House candidate Berkshire, Franklin Highgate Richford
There are several reasons why I am running for the Vermont Legislature. The main reason is my Vermont friends need a strong voice. My voice will be heard. I will be that rep that will stand up to anything and make sure myself and Vermonters are being heard. I was born and raised in Franklin County. Having 20 years involvement in my community as a rescue personnel. This has given me the opportunity to hear several ideas, many stories, concerns that has affected each Vermonter. There are several issues that need to be focused on. Some of those issues include, high taxes, affordability, clean water, safety, and keeping local control in our schools. While being involved in my community and having open eyes and ears for two decades now, it’s shown me how we need someone that will not only stand up but someone who will present all ideas and concerns.
Kate Larose
Democrat
House candidate St. Albans City, portion of St. Albans Town
I believe in the power of community and making sure everyone has a place at the table. I am running because I want more of this for Saint Albans, as a citizen and as a mom raising my family here.
I have an MBA and am a gubernatorial appointee to two statewide boards. I served my country as a Peace Corps and AmeriCorps*VISTA volunteer. I have worked with state departments of commerce and education managing millions in state and federal funding, and at a small business managing state and private contracts. For the past two years I have been a director of a social services program where I lead a seven member team that supports low income families and entrepreneurs to achieve their financial goals.
Casey Toof
Republican
House candidate St. Albans City, portion of St. Albans Town
I am running because as a lifelong St. Albans resident I see too many Vermonters struggle to live, work, and raise a family here in Vermont. Going door to door I hear far too many people tell me that their son or daughter has left the state to find a better job and a cheaper way of life. As a father of two young children, I am worried to think about what their future here brings.
This community has taught me a lot – including the need to give back. I am offering my voice because I can fight for and prioritize St. Albans values – not Burlington wishes. I will fight the opiate epidemic, I will fight for a more affordable Vermont – by opposing tax and fee increases, and I will work to bring better jobs and better access for Vermonters to go to college.
Brain Savage
Republican
House candidate in Sheldon, Swanton
I am running for re-election for my fifth term as I do enjoy serving the people of the Franklin-4 Legislative District of the Towns of Sheldon and Swanton. I feel I have served them honestly, listened to their concerns, issues and represent them in the best way possible in Montpelier. There are many issues facing Vermonters everyday be it rising education property taxes, clean water, the drug addiction crises and providing economic development to create good paying jobs to keep our young adults in Vermont.
I feel I well qualified just in my years of experience serving as a State Representative since 2009 in addition to my public service that I have given to the Town and Village of Swanton for the past 35 + years. I also have 33 years experience in my career in banking as well as an additional 12 years operating my own small business consulting firm. I look forward serving the fine people of Sheldon and Swanton for another two year term.
Dustin Tanner
Democrat
Franklin County Senate
I am running for office because it’s time for working class folks to have a real voice in Montpelier. As someone who has grown up in a working family that lived paycheck-to-paycheck, I understand what families in Franklin County are going through. I feel I’m qualified for Senate because of my background working in a school as an IT Professional, along with being a track and volleyball coach as well as my experience growing up as a working class Vermonter.
Corey Parent
Republican
Senate Candidate
Whether it is at a select board meeting in Fletcher, a door in Highgate, meeting with people in Alburgh or a school board meeting in Franklin, it is clear that the people of Franklin County and Alburgh are craving a Senator who will listen to them and be their voice in Montpelier.
I grew up in Franklin County; I’ve chosen to make it my home and the place where I am raising my family. If I earn your trust in November – I will fight for Franklin County and Alburgh – I won’t be Chittenden County’s seventh Senator. I will fight for an affordable future by pushing for more localized Government and less State Government spending. I will fight for economic growth and in doing so I will fight for our dairy farms, I’m running to be our next State Senator because we need a Senator who will listen to and be a champion for our county.
Barbara Smith Murphy
Independent
House candidate Fairfax
I am running for reelection to the legislature as the representative for Fairfax to continue to ensure the voice of Fairfax is heard. I found my home in Fairfax more than thirty years ago and over those decades I have been involved in many areas of the life of our community. My experience as school board member and chair, select board member, Franklin County Home Health Board member and chair and Development Review Board member honed the skills that I use to forward our community’s interests. From these positions and other volunteer service, I have come to know the multi-faceted identity of Fairfax and I use that understanding to guide my actions in the General Assembly. Having an informed overall knowledge of the community and being unaligned with a political party allows me to always consider how any issue will affect Fairfax without the pressure of any other interest.
Pam McCarthy
Democrat
Senate Candidate
I am running because I bring leadership experience, passion, and dedication to our community. I am eager to serve. I want to use my knowledge as a nonprofit leader, Agency of Human Services Field Director in Franklin/Grand Isle, and co-owner of Cosmic Bakery and Cafe to ensure that our families are well-represented in the Vermont Senate. As a mother of four, a grandparent of five, and a caregiver for older family members, I know that we need to do all we can to support families’ health and well-being. I want to help create a clear plan for cleaning up our waterways and preserving our working landscapes, and a sustainable way to pay for that. I am committed to a well-educated workforce that has livable wages, child care that works for families and employers, and an economy that works for all. Franklin County and Alburgh can set the standard for Vermont!
Mary Beerworth
Republican
House candidate Fairfax
It is time for Fairfax residents and voters to be represented in Montpelier by someone who will listen to their genuine concerns, and who pledges to be transparent and accountable on important roll call votes.
With over 20 years of experience with public policy and having advocated for legislation that would strengthen families, I am familiar with the legislative process.
Franklin County Republicans are organizing to lead a statewide effort to launch an affordability campaign in order to get our State back on the right fiscal track – to not only keep government budgets in line, but to ultimately win tax cuts for hard working, over-burdened Vermonters. I want to be part of the team that gets that done.
I am honored that an energized Fairfax Republican Town Committee has faith in my abilities and that they have encouraged me to seek this office.
Mike McCarthy
Democrat
House candidate St. Albans City, portion of St. Albans Town
I am running for the legislature this year to help build an economy that works for everyone in Vermont. I’ve been a small business owner and I now work for one of the fastest growing companies in Vermont, helping businesses and schools save money with renewable energy. As a Representative in 2013-2014 I worked to get more of our roads up to good condition, make it easier to develop in our downtowns, and support working families with better access to childcare and quality early education.
In my current role on the St. Albans City Council I’ve been proud of the City’s leadership on water quality issues. We municipalities shouldn’t have to go it alone on funding the projects that are needed to clean up our lakes and streams. The state needs a sustainable plan for funding water quality work, and I’ll make sure that’s a top priority as a state representative.
Ed Simon
Democrat
House candidate Georgia
I’m running for the House of Representatives because I want to serve my community. I joined the Vermont Army National Guard to serve the United States, but there are issues closer to home I feel it is my duty to address. Growing up in Georgia I’ve learned the positive influence a strong community has on a child’s life, I want that for the next generation. After speaking with the selectboard, PTO, Georgia/Milton Let’s Grow Kids action team, south village development forums, conservation commission and folks door to door, I get the feeling Georgians want the same thing I do; to invest in the state of Vermont’s future by building upon our high quality public education, strengthening our economy and protecting our environment. With leadership training and experience as an officer in the US Army, education from the University of Vermont and a BS in mechanical engineering, I’m suited for the job.
Carl Rosenquist
Republican
House candidate Georgia
I am running again to continue our efforts to control budget expenditures and uphold our Constitution. I am also concerned with our business climate. We need to foster a climate which will create good paying jobs in order to keep our young people here. I have also been working with several groups to identify the needs and resources for safe, affordable daycare. We also need to strengthen our efforts for clean water in lakes and streams, help those who are afflicted with addictions and keep local control of our schools and school choice.
I have worked the majority of my career in executive management in the food manufacturing sector. I have served on various town, county and state boards and feel my experience is valuable in making decisions to help our community grow and flourish. I am a Vietnam veteran and afterward served in the USAR for 25 years, retiring as a LTC.
I look forward to serving you in the future.
Eileen “Lynn” Dickinson
Republican
House candidate St. Albans Town
I am running for office to continue to serve the residents of St. Albans Town. I have served for ten years and on three House Committees and bring experience in several areas that have an impact on my community, such as insurance, economic development, workforce development, corrections, and issues dealing with the court and justice system. I also served for ten years on the Board of BFA as a Trustee and School Board member, learning a great deal about our education system and the consolidation issues involved in our school systems. I also serve as a Legislative Trustee for the Vermont State College System.
I am proud to have been the lead sponsor for two bills that became law: the Lyme Disease Bill and the bill expanding Medicaid participation for independent Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselors. I would like to continue this work for the citizens of St. Albans.
Felisha Leffler
Republican
House candidate Enosburgh, Montgomery
I am running for office because I strongly believe that Enosburgh and Montgomery deserve a representative that will genuinely listen to them and stand for the issues and concerns of their constituents.
I am running because I have a passion for good governance and my home. I am a college graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in government. I have worked on several campaigns in various roles to help other leaders get elected. I have written and reviewed policy proposals both for the immediate purpose they will serve, as well as analyzing for the long-term effects
and often unintended consequences. I see challenges facing our state, and I know that I am currently in the right circumstances to put myself forward as an advocate for a safer, more affordable Vermont. If you’d like to know more than 150 words about me, please visit felishaleffler.com or call 782-9084.
Cindy Weed
Democrat/Progressive
House candidate Enosburgh, Montgomery
I seek reelection as state representative for Enosburg/Montgomery to continue to be a strong/effective voice for working Vermonters, children, seniors, veterans and the disabled.
In Montpelier, I have a proven track record of getting things done. As a Progressive/Democratic representative in the 2013/2014 and 2017-2018 legislative bienniums, I helped pass important legislation including equal pay for women, higher minimum wage, GMO labeling, workforce development/job creation, banning chemicals in children’s products, and protecting water resources.
I have a 100 percent voting record on labor and environmental issues, am co-chair of the Workers Caucus, and member of the Climate Caucus. I have help scores of individuals solve tough government issues.
I refuse corporate or out-of-state hate money but instead put voters’ interests first. I will fight to: reform our education financing system via income taxes instead of property taxes, eliminate income inequality, fight for civil/social rights, and end discrimination, racism, sexism, misogyny, and xenophobia.
Randy Brock
Republican
Senate Candidate
Vermont faces many problems, large and small. I’d like to continue addressing them, just as I’ve done during my three terms in the Senate and my time as State Auditor I’ve come to understand how state government works and how to get things done. I’ve forged strong relationships with members of all three political parties and with the Administration. Thus, I was able to successfully champion legislation that tackled high energy efficiency costs that threatened the loss of 150 well-paying Franklin county jobs. As a member of the Senate Finance Committee, I worked on lowering income taxes on Vermonters by $30 million, supported eliminating taxes on Social Security benefits for lower income retirees and I drafted an amendment to help improve rural cell phone coverage. Most important, I crafted the language in the 2018 tax bill that created a Tax Structure Commission to find a way to make our sales, income and property taxes fairer, more equitable and more understandable.
Daniel Nadeau
Democrat
House candidate Berkshire, Franklin, Highgate, Richford
I am Daniel Nadeau and I am running for Franklin-5 state rep. I am running because I believe Highgate, Franklin, Richford, Berkshire want a young person that has more to say then no new taxes. Someone that has a positive outlook for our district and its future. There our many issues in Vermont that we must work to solve. We need young people that understand the changing landscape so that northern Vermont can prosper. I have lived and worked in northern Vermont my entire life and the local businesses our the hearts of rural Vermont. The problems in Franklin-5 our many of the same issues that other parts of Vermont our dealing with the drug addiction crises and providing good paying jobs to keep our young adults in Vermont.
Marianna Gamache
Republican
House candidate
I am running for State Representative of Swanton and Sheldon. It is my desire to continue to serve my community.
As a Legislator, I consider what is in the best interests of ALL my constituents, as well as all Vermonters. I am mindful that my constituents are folks from different philosophical and political stripes. My voting decisions effect all their lives. Some issues like taxes, education and quality of life, effect them in profound ways.
Four years ago, I had no legislative record. Now, I have one that I am very proud of. I encourage you, my constituents, to review and judge my voting record and to vote to return me to Montpelier, so that I may continue serving you.
Linda Collins
Independent
House candidate in Berkshire, Franklin, Highgate, Richford
I am running for Representative because I have been involved in community service and town government for years. I am the chair of the Richford Selectboard, which I’ve been for 10 years, making me familiar with municipal laws and parliamentary procedure.
I am a member of the NOTCH Board of Trustees and have seen the growth of the medical center from one small building in Richford, to six clinics, two dental practices and a pharmacy, making me aware of health issues and affordable care in Franklin County.
As a high school English teacher for 30 years at Enosburg Falls High School, I have taught approximately 3,000 students. I am aware of the problems and possibilities for young people. I am very interested in education and the right of the voters to decide what is best for their towns and districts, as well as affordability for students who want further training after high school.
I think people who know me would agree that if I start a project I finish it.