James Gregoire

Republican

House candidate in Bakersfield, Fairfield, Fletcher

I am running for the legislature because we need common sense representation in Montpelier that is responsive to citizens and local officials. Economic development, job creation, infrastructure modernization and repair, education spending and governance, and the opioid crisis are just a few of the big issues facing our communities.

I have been serving our state and nation for over 26 years. I am a veteran of the US Army and VT National Guard. I have served in local government, on state committees and on nonprofit boards for the past 20 years. I am a small business owner. I hold three undergraduate degrees in business, accounting and secondary education/history as well an M Ed in Curriculum & Instruction and another in Educational Leadership.

My experience and education in business and education, as well as my experience in government and nonprofits, have prepared me to continue serving our community in the House of Representatives.

I believe we deserve a responsive, effective and efficient government built on commonsense and integrity.