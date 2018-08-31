Each week the Messenger is asking Franklin County’s legislative candidates a question about an issue facing state government.
This past session the legislature approved a bill to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2024, which was then vetoed by Gov. Phil Scott. Do you support raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour?
To suggest a question or topic, email michelle@samessenger.com.
To read this week’s answers, subscribe online or by calling (802)524-9771 x.101.
Bakersfield, Fletcher, Fairfield House Candidates
Kelly Cummings
Democrat
I do believe in raising the minimum wage to $15.00 an hour by 2024.
I believe an honest days work deserves an honest days pay. It is just unthinkable to me that so many Vermonters are working so hard and are still unable to afford even the basics of a regular life.
I spoke to someone the other day that didn’t like those people on “welfare.” I asked them if they supported a livable wage. They said no.
This makes no sense to me. And we must do better. We can find solutions that help both the business owner AND the worker succeed. It simply cannot be true that in order for Vermont businesses to succeed, Vermont working families must fail.
My goal is to work on policies that create opportunity and a path forward for both. There is not one without the other.
James Gregoire
Republican
Wages cannot be artificially and arbitrarily increased. Not all jobs can support higher wages. Entry level positions are just that, entry level. Most economists agree that arbitrary increases lead to reduced job opportunities for entry level workers. We need to focus on attracting jobs that can sustain higher wages providing. Preparing a skilled workforce and fostering a more business friendly environment must be priorities.
Wages need to be tied to the job. Some jobs require higher skill and/or education. $15/hr may be easily sustained in a high profit margin business but not in lower margin businesses. As a convenience store owner with seven workers, I know firsthand how tight margins can be.
Arbitrarily raising the minimum wage sounds great but defies the principles of economics. The sustainable solution, which takes willpower rather than class warfare politics, is to attract jobs that can naturally sustain higher wages.
Franklin County Senate Candidates
Dustin Tanner
Democrat
Yes, Raising the Wage is WHY I am running for Senate. Hard working folks in Franklin County have gone too long with low wages, you can’t live on $10.50/hr. Not with housing and food costs, not with child and healthcare costs. It’s impossible. Raising the minimum wage would benefit over 80,000 VT workers, a big chunk of which live in Franklin County. 88 percent of minimum wage earners are older than 20, 45 percent are 40 or older. We need better Wages, it’s not the Vermont Way to let 80,000 people live in poverty.
Pam McCarthy
Democrat
I am in favor of raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2024. In my work in Human Services, and as co-owner of Cosmic Bakery and Café, I know all too well the struggles of people making less than a living wage. Trying to cobble together the money for housing, food, clothing, transportation, childcare, healthcare, and other necessities of daily life at $10.50 an hour is next to impossible in our economy. People are often working multiple jobs to make ends meet, and income inequality is very real. Low wages make it difficult to attract and retain good workers. I think that the increased labor costs for businesses will be offset by increased consumer spending and decreased employee turnover costs. Low-income working Vermonters deserve a better future, and I believe that raising the minimum wage is a good step in that direction.
Corey Parent
Republican
This past legislative session I opposed raising minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2024 for a number of reasons – the most important being our JFO testified that the bill would cost the State of Vermont 2,830 jobs per year and without a fix in the benefit cliff we’d actually see 7,000 families in Vermont be worse off. I don’t take these figures lightly.
I have had dozens of discussions with employers looking to hire employees today. All of which pay more than $15 per hour and they just can’t find the workers to fill those roles. We need to do a better job as a state connecting the skills of our workforce with the needs of our employers. This will allow Vermonters to build a career with a skill set that will allow them to make progressively more money as they become more specialized and get more experience.
Randy Brock
Republican
Some solutions are simple, elegant and wrong. The $15 minimum wage is one of them. Studies by Vermont’s non-partisan Joint Fiscal Office suggest that the $15 minimum wage would kill 2,250 jobs every single year (2028-2040) and would lower the state’s gross domestic product. Small businesses such as such as retailers and restaurants would be particularly hard hit. The inflationary effect, as cost increases are passed on to consumers, would raise prices for every Vermonter, thus minimizing any gain from artificially inflated wages. Smaller businesses would cut hours and larger ones would accelerate automation. Seattle, which implemented the $15 minimum, has seen lower wage employees’ hours and total income decline. In Vermont, market forces are already increasing the effective minimum wage as employers must pay living wages to attract and retain good employees. As we grow the economy this is a trend that is likely to continue without government interference.
Enosburgh, Montgomery House Candidates
Felisha Leffler
Republican
I was fortunate enough to visit Montpelier this year while this bill was debated. Vermont is already unique regarding its minimum wage. When the last increase was passed in 2014, a CPI increase was factored in so that the minimum wage would increase yearly, as it did THIS YEAR.
To raise the minimum wage this quickly and dramatically will harm our businesses big and small, many of which already do their best to provide good wages and appropriate increases as needed and as they can afford. We decided on a yearly increase to keep up with inflation and protect workers. We haven’t even had time to see how the market reflects these changes. These reasons, and more I don’t have the space to articulate, are why raising the minimum wage by 2024 is dangerous to our economy, small businesses, and the jobs we worked hard to create and retain.
Cindy Weed
Democrat/Progressive
As co-chair of the Legislative Workers Caucus, I support raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2024 and voted for the bill. For the last 30 years, the minimum wage has been stagnant ($7.25 nationally/$10.50 in VT) while production has gone up. Workers and their families cannot live on this amount. If the minimum wage had kept pace with the cost of living it would be over $20 hour now.
When minimum wage is increased, it helps lift people out of poverty and stimulates the economy because minimum wage workers spend their discretionary funds locally. Also, state government regularly subsidizes low wage workers and their families with health care, child care, food, renters rebate and a host of other necessities which cost taxpayers money. I think an employer is responsible for paying workers a decent wage and benefits instead of the state paying for workers benefits.
St. Albans City, portion of St. Albans Town House Candidates
Jim Fitzgerald
Republican
I have a question where did the number $ 15.00 per hour come from? Maybe it should be$ 25.00 per hour or $ 7.00 per hour, who knows what would be fair to both the employer and to the employee. That is exactly the problem whenever you bring the government into these kind of matters. I assure you that no member of the legislature could tell you how they reach the conclusion to set the rate at any amount. Maybe it is because Bernie Sanders says it should be $ 15.00 per hour. I believe our Vermont employers are for the most part fair and reasonable, they know what their business can afford and they know what each position is worth in terms of salaries. There are of course exceptions to this and that is one of the reasons the government got involved in these matters in the first place. No, I am not in support of blindly raising the minimum wage to $ 15.00 per hour chiefly because I am not sure that is the right amount, where is the evidence?
Mike McCarthy
Democrat
The stagnant wages of the post-recession economy have left many people out of the benefits of recent growth. While housing, energy, and healthcare costs have gone up, the lowest paid workers haven’t seen a raise. I support a phased-in increase in the minimum wage to $15/hr over several years.
Even at $15/hr the minimum wage won’t be anywhere close to a livable wage. Opponents of an increase to the minimum wage often point to possible job losses as a primary reason for their views. Public Assets Institute data shows that even if the minimum wage goes to $15/hr by 2022, the job losses would be less than 1 percent of total jobs and a fraction of the typical annual churn in Vermont jobs. Done at the right pace, raising the minimum wage puts more money in the pockets of those who need it most and will be a boost to our economy.
Casey Toof
Republican
How we move forward with minimum wage in the State of Vermont should be done in a thoughtful manner. I will support policies that incentivize people to reach their potential and in doing so increase their income. When we consider the impact of $15 minimum wage we have to consider the whole story. The Joint Fiscal Office testified that a $15 minimum wage could cost the state almost 3,000 jobs annually, leaving Vermont’s most vulnerable without work or without the hours they would need to make a living.
Vermont is in the middle of an affordability crisis and placing a bigger burden on those businesses is not the way to grow our economy and in turn grow Vermonter’s incomes. Ninety percent of Vermont’s employers have less than 20 employees and a $15 minimum wage would hurt those businesses. Learn more at www.caseytoof.com.
Kate Larose
Democrat
Yes! Raising the minimum wage will put more money into the pockets of workers scraping to get by, bring $240 million more into our economy, and help local families to get ahead. S.40—the legislation passed by the Senate and House, but vetoed by the governor—would have gradually increased the minimum wage to $15 an hour over six years. It would have adjusted future minimum wage increases to inflation, provided a route to pay high schoolers at a lesser rate, and increased eligibility for the state’s child care financial assistance program accordingly so that families weren’t harmed. And while other benefits may be reduced — such as fuel assistance, renter rebates, or 3 Squares — the Joint Fiscal Office testified that families making minimum wage would still come out ahead. (For example, a single parent working full time with an infant would lose $436 in benefits, but gain $633 in income.)
Berkshire, Franklin, Highgate, Richford House Candidates
Shane Rhodes
Republican
I do not believe in raising the minimum wage. I believe that if we can drop restrictions and taxes on the small business owners, then they can hire more employees and pay them a better wage. I believe that most people are not greedy they just have to stay afloat. If they are making ore money than they will hire more people and pay better wages. And if we in force this minimum wage I believe that many small mom and pop businesses will have to lay off some of their help to stay in business.
Daniel Nadeau
Democrat
I believe that we need a $15 an hour wage for the simple reason that wages have not kept up with the cost of living. People are working harder and longer then ever before and they should have the wages to reflect that. When I graduated high school you could get two sodas for $2 from any gas station in Vermont. Now those same sodas cost 3.50 and we our expecting families to live on those same wages.
Linda Collins
Independent
Of course there are two sides to this issue. Costs for consumers are rising every day, milk prices are down and it’s almost impossible to live on minimum wages. There should be an increase. However $15 may cause small businesses to close, leaving no jobs at all. Employers may even cut hours giving employees less money but expecting the job to get done. N.H. has a minimum wage of a little over $7 an hour, which is very low, and they are right next door. Good for employers but not employees. I believe currently we are the sixth highest minimum wage in the nation and will be close to California if we raise it to $15. There has to be a raise but not so high it will close small businesses. At the same time, we should compare ourselves to other states in New England and their minimum wages and be the leader in pay and the leaders in making the state a more affordable place to live. The pay should also be high enough that people benefit from going to work.
Josh Aldrich
Republican
I think it would be great to have a $15.00 min wage, but the entire picture needs to be looked at here. We’ve got to think about all the small business owners who are struggling now because of all the taxes. With a $15.00 min wage on top of all the taxes it would head small businesses into a direction of failure and closure. I’m all for an increased wage, it just needs to be workable for all. We’ve all said it a time or two in our lives, everything goes up except for wages. If elected as one of your next State Reps I’ll be willing to work for an increase in wages just not a $15.00 increase at this time.
Charen Fegard
Democrat
People need decent wages for their labor, so that nobody working full-time qualifies for public assistance. The working poor are not being subsidized by our taxes; employer payrolls are. The taxpayer burden exceeds food-stamps because the stress of struggling on low wages contributes to many problems that Vermont DCF and other state agencies must respond to. Publicly traded businesses consistently provide shareholder profits at the expense of employee well-being. Often, top
tier management make high six figure salaries or more, while paying poverty wages to workers who are the backbone of the company, providing actual goods and services. They can and should pay $15 per hour or more.
That said, small, Vermont businesses often operate at the edge of survival. Local business owners have shared that they value their employees and wish they could pay them more and remain open. I would not force them to increase wages. They will catch up when they can.
Georgia House Candidates
Ed Simon
Democrat
I would support the gradual raising of the minimum wage by 2024. This is a clear step toward narrowing the inequality among people in our state. Many who are making minimum wage do not have the opportunity to get out of the poverty they are in, regardless of work ethic. Everyone deserves the opportunity to succeed and a livable wage is required for people to have that opportunity.
Apart from the ethical reasons, I believe raising the minimum wage will reflect positively in our economy. Trickle down economics doesn’t work, but building an economy from the ground up does. Logically, those who earn the least have to put every dollar back into their economy. Because low income Vermonters invest every dollar they make back in the economy, it makes sense to increase this investment, while also enabling more people to pursue things like higher education.
Carl Rosenquist
Republican
I voted against the bill to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour. I also voted to uphold Gov. Scott’s veto. I do not believe in mandating any particular wage level. Such action runs counter to our economic system, which is based on supply and demand. Due to the current tight labor market, there are very few jobs paying just the current minimum wage. If we force employers to increase wages to above what their business models can sustain, they may layoff certain workers, cut hours of operation, automate or close their doors. As I interact with employers, all I hear is “I can’t find enough qualified employees.”
Fairfax House Candidates
Mary Beerworth
Republican
The legislative debate last year included testimony from business owners who made it clear that such a forced increase would impair their ability to be successful. Mandating a $15.00 an hour pay rate would also hurt young people who need to hold part time jobs to meet high school and/or college expenses, or to gain experience. If businesses are forced to make adjustments to hiring practices it could lead to the elimination of some of those positions. Forcing wages up would negatively impact those who live on fixed incomes as rising costs would be passed on to consumers.
Importantly, the national economy is now in growth mode and that growth mode will soon drive more employers to offer better packages and higher wages without legislative mandates.
By law, Vermont’s minimum wage already goes up every year in proportion to economic growth as measured by consumer prices.
Barbara Murphy
Independent
I did not support raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour. Vermont’s minimum wage is tied with three other states for the fourth highest in the United States; substantially greater than the national rate and is set to rise annually with inflation.
The Report of the Minimum Wage and Benefits Cliff Study Committee December 2017 to the General Assembly cites many potential negative impacts of the proposed raise. “With respect to employment, a higher minimum wage could result in job losses, reduced employee hours, reduced employee benefits and training, or slower wage growth for employees above the minimum wage, or a combination of these effects. For businesses, increased labor costs from changes in the minimum wage could result in lower profit margins, which might lead some businesses to choose to relocate to another state or to invest in automation in an effort to reduce labor costs.”
Sheldon, Swanton House Candidates
Marianna Gamache
Republican
The minimum wage has historically been a “no experience” entry level wage and was never intended to be a living wage.
The majority of small Vermont businesses employ between 10 and 50 people. Many are overburdened with business taxes, permit fees, healthcare and energy costs, unemployment insurance benefit costs, business property taxes, permit and operation fees, regulations, etc. To add the additional burden of mandating a costly $15 per hour minimum wage, would cause some businesses to close and others to move their enterprise to a less restrictive and more pro-business state, such as New Hampshire.
Government’s role is to create the environment for businesses to grow, expand and flourish, thereby increasing the number of good paying jobs and strengthening the local state economy.
Jobs are often lost when minimum wage is increased. One answer: a skills building curriculum for higher paying entry level technology and industrial jobs.
Brian Savage
Republican
The proposed increase in the minimum wage will place Vermont and Vermonters at a competitive disadvantage in the area of economic growth and development. The minimum wage was never designed to be the permanent solution but merely a stepping stone for entry level positions. In addition there is what is known as the “compression factor” whereby all positions within a company will need to have their pay scales adjusted to account for the increase in the minimum wage. This will be just another reason for a business to reduce its staff, cease business operations all together, or in the case of new business coming into the state, to simply move on to a more business friendly state.
St. Albans Town House Candidate
Lynn Dickinson
Republican
A $15 minimum wage sounds great, until you realize that it will probably hurt the low skilled worker and the young who especially need the entry level jobs that make minimum wage. Technology has been eliminating these jobs for awhile. Technology is not a friend of workers. We have self service gas stations, car washes and ATM machines, now for a couple of decades. We process our own transportation tickets with machines. We have self service check out at retail and food stores, iPad service at restaurants and robotic feeders and milking machines for dairy cows. Machines/technology don’t need health insurance, workers comp or unemployment insurance. Vermont employers say they cannot find enough workers to fill their needs yet employers especially need workers with the soft skills that most of us learn at our first entry level job. Don’t give employers another excuse to avoid hiring folks for these jobs.