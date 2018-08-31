Kelly Cummings

Democrat

I do believe in raising the minimum wage to $15.00 an hour by 2024.

I believe an honest days work deserves an honest days pay. It is just unthinkable to me that so many Vermonters are working so hard and are still unable to afford even the basics of a regular life.

I spoke to someone the other day that didn’t like those people on “welfare.” I asked them if they supported a livable wage. They said no.

This makes no sense to me. And we must do better. We can find solutions that help both the business owner AND the worker succeed. It simply cannot be true that in order for Vermont businesses to succeed, Vermont working families must fail.

My goal is to work on policies that create opportunity and a path forward for both. There is not one without the other.