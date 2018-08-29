Jim Fitzgerald

Republican

So far the state has not spent resources wisely, there have been far too many studies which in many cases sit on a bookcase somewhere. We cannot and should not raise taxes to clean our bodies of water; it is not necessary. The project to achieve this cause will require wise decisions in the future. An annual allocation in the state budget as a line item should be made and managed as all state allocations are now. The cleanup should not become a source for a plum job for people who do not have the real passion for this project to be a reality and successful. I believe this cleanup effort should be at the top of the list for every Representative and Senator of the Vermont Legislature. It will be a tough job, some Vermonters have stated openly they do not believe the cleanup is possible. But at least if we have the courage to shut down the sources of pollution now being dumped in our lakes we can slow the problem down. I believe we have that obligation.