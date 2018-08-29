Each week the Messenger is asking Franklin County’s legislative candidates a question about an issue facing state government.
State officials have put the cost for cleaning up Lake Champlain at $1.2 billion over 20 years. There is still no agreed upon funding source for this work. How do you think the state should fund its clean water efforts?
To suggest a question or topic, email michelle@samessenger.com.
To read this week’s answers, subscribe online or by calling (802)524-9771 x.101.
St. Albans City, portion of St. Albans Town House Candidates
Mike McCarthy
Democrat
I’ve had countless conversations about concern for Lakes Champlain and Carmi with voters this summer. The state needs a sustainable funding source for water quality investments. Investing in a future without perennial blue-green algae blooms requires all of us to do a little.
We can’t put the burden on a few municipalities or farms. I’ll support a plan that makes the most of federal dollars then fills in the gaps with revenue that takes into account the ability of Vermonters to pay. In 2013 the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development showed tourism produced $318 million in tax and fee revenues and supported an estimated 30,000 jobs. Investing in our lakes is an economic development program.
I’ve been endorsed by Vermont Conservation Voters and the Vermont Sierra Club because of my commitment to lead on environmental issues.
Jim Fitzgerald
Republican
So far the state has not spent resources wisely, there have been far too many studies which in many cases sit on a bookcase somewhere. We cannot and should not raise taxes to clean our bodies of water; it is not necessary. The project to achieve this cause will require wise decisions in the future. An annual allocation in the state budget as a line item should be made and managed as all state allocations are now. The cleanup should not become a source for a plum job for people who do not have the real passion for this project to be a reality and successful. I believe this cleanup effort should be at the top of the list for every Representative and Senator of the Vermont Legislature. It will be a tough job, some Vermonters have stated openly they do not believe the cleanup is possible. But at least if we have the courage to shut down the sources of pollution now being dumped in our lakes we can slow the problem down. I believe we have that obligation.
Kate Larose
Democrat
A clean Lake Champlain is critical to our economy and our community’s health. It is a need that we can all agree on, and it calls for across the aisle and across the watershed solutions such as the $8.4 million in federal funding approved last week thanks to the efforts of Reps. Welch (D-VT) and Stefanik (R-NY). We can also agree that—with stakes so high—the time to act is now, as the longer we wait, the more expensive the problem becomes.
In 2015, Act 64 called for a clean water report which we now have, the result of multiagency collaboration and input from over 1,000 stakeholders. Among its 92 pages it recommends bonding options, revenue sources to fill in an estimated annual funding gap of $13.8 million, and sharing the responsibility and investment in a clean Lake Champlain between state and federal governments, municipalities, and the private sector. I suggest that we start here: https://bit.ly/2ne8k15.
Casey Toof
Republican
Clean water is essential to our state, especially to our local economy. I think we need to act immediately to clean up our lakes but that doesn’t mean the first thing we do is look for a new tax or fee. Vermonters are frustrated with the legislature currently because they don’t address our affordability crisis. We just watched our legislature raise property taxes in a year in which we have a significant surplus and they continue debate the carbon tax.
We need legislators who will take the time to prioritize how we spend your money. Water quality should be one of those top priorities. Addressing our affordability crisis, growing our economy, combating our opiate epidemic and cleaning our water are top priorities of mine and I will work hard to address those and in doing so do everything I can not to make Vermont less affordable for you and your family.
Franklin County Senate Candidates
Dustin Tanner
Democrat
I would like to use revenue from a regulated cannabis market for the first 1-5 years while we figure out a long term solution to cleaning the lake. We might need to look for other sources of revenue to use as well, taxes are high as is in Vermont but an investment to our lake can pay massive dividends later. Clean water is essential to economic growth in Vermont; we might all have to pitch in for it. But in the long term, we as a county will make that money back.
Randy Brock
Republican
The best financial options roadmap is contained in the State Treasurer’s January 2017 report. The most likely combination of revenue sources: long term bonding at the state level, limited by the need not to exceed our prudent borrowing limits; reallocation of other spending (some have suggested reducing the contribution level to Efficiency Vermont as its return on investment declines); per parcel charges (possibly focused on areas most contributing to pollution, such as impervious surfaces); local assessments both for storm water and roads; penalties for municipalities for water treatment failures; and, continued work with farmers to improve agriculture best practices. To the maximum extent possible, we should focus on repurposing existing revenue streams to minimize adding to the already high tax burden on Vermonters. We also need to continue to make the case for greater federal funding and we must encourage and incentivize industry and academia to develop innovative technological solutions.
Pam McCarthy
Democrat
Here in Franklin County and Alburgh, we know all too well what is at stake with lake cleanup. Beyond closed beaches and decreased recreational opportunities, a recent study from the University of Vermont found that for every 1-meter decrease in water clarity, we lose $17 million in economic activity, and as many as 200 full-time jobs. We need a clear and sustainable path for funding lake cleanup. I believe that we should maximize the Federal contribution and leverage it with creative, long-term revenue sources that respect Vermonters’ ability to pay. We all have a vested interest in ensuring our waterways’ health, and I look forward to dedicating my time and attention to this, as a candidate endorsed by the League of Conservation voters and a resident of the Maquam Shore.
Corey Parent
Republican
Investing in clean water is not only critical to our health but also to our economy. We are now investing almost 4 times more annually into water quality than we did when I entered the legislature in 2015. We do need to find a dedicated funding source for water quality moving forward. What we don’t necessarily need is a new funding source. Just as I did with Act 64 – I will push to redirect an existing funding source for water quality and not implement a new one.
We have a $65 million surplus this year and that isn’t one time money – that is actual structural tax revenue surplus. It’s intellectually lazy to think that the only way to solve this problem is with a new tax or fee. I’ll be a Senator who will explore every option out there before ever thinking about raising a tax or fee.”
Bakersfield, Fletcher, Fairfield House Candidates
James Gregoire
Republican
Lake cleanup is federally mandated. I will work toward sensible and sustainable long-term funding solutions that don’t add to the already heavy burden felt by Vermonters. Municipalities should be fined for discharges of untreated wastewater. A stand-alone hotel fee of $2 or less wouldn’t negatively impact tourism. I oppose an increase to the 9 percent rooms and meals tax which negatively impact us all on a daily basis.
We cannot raise the cost of living for Vermonters or negatively impact tourism which generates hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes each year. Divisive rhetoric will not solve this crisis. The willingness to openly and honestly work with all parties once elected is the only way toward resolution.
I seek out knowledgeable people and I research thoroughly; I won’t support half-cocked plans. As a working-class small business owner, I understand the financial burden felt by my community members. I will not gleefully support increasing that burden.
The state has run a budget surplus, we can redirect existing funds.
Kelly Cummings
Democrat
Several funding sources have been identified such as, recapturing bottle deposit money and a slight raise in the Rooms and Meals tax rate.
These sources have been rejected by Scott because of his no taxes, no fees policy. He would prefer we use the “credit card” approach to pay for the clean up, which in turn leads to greater debt down the road for our future generations. This is not a solution.
As my children were growing up I taught them that two negatives don’t make a positive. With Scott’s inability to choose an effective funding source he will inevitably, create another problem.
I would say the best funding source would be for Scott to actually sign on to an effective funding source! One that deals with the original problem, cleaning up our waters, instead of creating another, adding more debt for Vermonters to have to pay down the road.
Berkshire, Franklin, Highgate, Richford House Candidates
Linda Collins
Independent
Lake Champlain is, of course, very important to Vermonters for recreation and tourism. Pollution of the lake did not occur overnight and will take many years to remediate. In Richford, as in other communities, we are already looking at ways to reduce phosphorous runoff. Sen. Leahy fought for and has obtained federal funds to get started on cleaning the lake, at least for this year. The money is aimed at reducing phosphorous pollution from urban run off, farms and sewage treatment plants.
We need to push for EPA Grants, Technical Assistance Grants and Brownfields grants to help with the project. The communities along the lake should be encouraged to get involved in the clean up. We also need to continue studies on how to correct the problem. Possible ways of raising funds, in addition to grants and federal funding, might be an increase in the room and meals tax or a designation of funds from the lottery.
Charen Fegard
Democrat
I hope to gain better understanding of the inner workings of Vermont’s lawmaking process and to scrutinize existing systems for opportunity. In May, 42 years after the Bottle Bill was passed, S.285 was signed into law, ceasing to give well over $1 million each year in unclaimed bottle deposits to the beverage industry. Starting October 2019, that money will be used to help fund clean water programs, like cleaning up Lake Carmi. Can other financial oversight corrections be used help to clean up our waters? Recreation fees might be another source of funding, but we need significant federal funds. Mitigating future water pollution while cleaning up many decades of nutrient loading is no small task and will require thoughtful, detailed research and cooperation.
Shane Rhodes
Republican
In my opinion we could do fund raisers. We may have to raise the cost of boat registration. Maybe even divert some of the money that is taken in from hunting and fishing licenses. This is a hard thing to come up with. And we would have to sit down and have serious discussions with many different people to try to work this problem out. And I don’t believe that we would have to raise taxes. I believe that we could cut a little spending here and there and use that money saved in those places to use on fixing the lake. But this will have to be a bipartisan fix no one person can fix this. Furthermore not even ten people will be able to fix this issue.
Josh Aldrich
Republican
We all want clean water, and it sure won’t happen overnight. It makes me wonder how the state can come up with a $1.2 billion amount without even knowing how its going to be funded. Funding should have been figured out before any dollar amount was brought to the table. I think the question should be, do we really need to budget $25 million a year? Why not do half of that? Anything is better then nothing. I feel if half was budgeted each year it would make funding a little easier. To answer the question of how it will be funded, NOT by raising any taxes or new fees. Let’s apply for all available grants. let’s make polluters pay for polluting. All fines for polluting should be used towards clean water. I feel that would be a great start for funding clean water.
Georgia House Candidates
Carl Rosenquist
Republican
If my math is correct this would average $60,000,000 per year for the next 20 years. This is not an impossible number to begin with if we consider our surplus revenue for 2018 was around $71,000,000.
Another thing to consider, is whether we have the plan and capacity available to spend this money in any given year. I believe, if we are serious about this issue, that we set $60,000,000. aside for the Clean Water fund each year before we start building the budget. If this is the number one priority than this is the first to be funded.
Ed Simon
Democrat
Cleaning the lake is one of my top priorities. The issue is multifaceted and very complex, but solving it is paramount to the future of Vermont. The estimated cost to clean the lake averaged over 20 years at $60 million per year is huge. I propose we avoid huge initiatives to clean damage done in the short term and instead dramatically change future damage by limiting pollution in all sectors. We can accomplish this and save money by educating and assisting farmers who aren’t already using the best practices possible and requiring industries to meet the highest level of environmental expectations. Reducing pollutants can be inexpensive. There will still be a bill to pay, I see money coming from future taxes on recently legalized recreational marijuana.
Enosburgh, Montgomery House Candidates
Cindy Weed
Democrat/Progressive
Although federal funding and other sources will help to cover costs, and short-term funding is now being used from the capital bill to pay for construction projects, more funds must be dedicated to clean water in the future. At the beginning of the legislative session, we were presented with a menu of possible funding sources from which we might consider. I cannot say, though, at this time which source would be the best without further information. I do know that our public health and fish population depends of it, as well as our economy, especially around tourism and attracting people to live and work in Vermont. The Vermont Chamber of Commerce notes, “Vermont’s heritage of natural landscape and community life are as essential to Vermont’s economic future as to its history.”
Felisha Leffler
Republican
There is no doubt that clean water is a priority for every Vermonter. Finding and dedicating responsible funding
over the next twenty years seems to be difficult. However, when it’s broken down into cost per year, the figure is $60 million, which based on this year’s budget is roughly only 1 percent of the state budget.
The state should fund clean water efforts by ensuring a business-friendly Vermont that will help with career and job generation and contributes to economic growth. That revenue from growth, not taxes, should be how we fund our clean water efforts. We know this is possible since this year’s surplus came in at $55 million. This will remove the burden from our property taxes and sustainably ensure funding for clean water while simultaneously fostering a better economy. We have a beautiful state, full of opportunity and promise.
Considering the current proposals, this is the best yet.
Fairfax House Candidates
Mary Beerworth
Republican
We all recognize the need to accelerate our work to clean up Vermont’s waterways. The fact that this cause unites all Vermonters is demonstrated by both public and private initiatives.
But first things first. We have to grow the economy and rein in spending so we can fund this and other pressing priorities. Furthermore, we have to make sure, when we do raise the funds, that we are looking at a solid, well-thought-out plan that will avoid waste, and achieve the results we all want to see.
For example, when the Vermont House of Representatives voted in May of 2018 to raise $6.4 million in new taxes to fight water pollution it was, thankfully, scuttled by both the Senate and the Administration because the legislation lacked adequate fact-finding and planning. The majority of Franklin County representatives voted to defeat that bill. I would have joined them. You may want to ask your current Representative how she voted on S.260.
Barbara Murphy
Independent
The state’s clean water efforts are not just focused on Lake Champlain. The impact is felt over 94 percent of Vermont and requires a source for the estimated annual $25 million expenditure. Act 168 provides for new funding of an estimated $6.4 million in 2020 and it examines the Vermont tax code in order to identify all subsidies or reductions to the after-tax cost of any material or activity that contributes to water pollution, in order to capture these dollars. The Act also amends the permit fee for the municipal road general permit to be based on population and road miles in a town, instead of a flat fee. This fits the philosophy of funds for the clean water effort being assessed on pollution sources. The past legislative sessions have begun to address the need of funding our clean water efforts but have not yet found a sustainable long term solution.
Swanton House Candidate
St. Albans Town House Candidate
Brian Savage
Republican
First, regardless of what funding mechanism is decided upon to meet this obligation, the action plans must be constantly monitored to ensure they are working to produce the results intended and not become another black hole of taxpayer’s money being thrown into and ultimately wasted. As of this time, initially I feel that the source of funds should be diverted from a number of other state programs that deal with environmental conservation programs, such as land conservation and energy efficiency programs that Vermonters have been paying into for years. This would be an interim funding plan with the more permanent plan being put in place within 5 years. In this way, it could be also determined if any measurable positive results were achieved.
Lynn Dickinson
Republican
In 2014 and 2016, I sponsored a bill that would address the cost of cleaning up the lake. It would take the money from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Trust Fund that is earmarked for land conservation and apply it to the water cleanup fund. Since approximately 25 percent of Vermont’s landmass is already under land conservation easements, applying this money to cleaning up of our waterways would follow the intent of the Conservation Trust Fund and its goal of preservation by also protecting our waterways and lake. According to the Legislative Council, this would result in $6 million dollars a year for 20 years and would be a good start for funding this important need. This is especially true since the State has transferred money out of this fund to the General Fund almost every year since 2001 to be used for other items funded by the General Fund.