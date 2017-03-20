Calvin Carter named Gatorade’s Vermont Player of the Year

BEN KAUFMANN, St. Albans Messenger Enosburg Falls High School senior Calvin Carter celebrates during the Hornets' Division II state championship game against Mt. St. Joseph in Barre Saturday, March 11.

By Messenger Staff More stories by Messenger

Just

The Facts Owned by

CHICAGO — This morning, the Gatorade Company announced Calvin Carter of Enosburg Falls High School has been selected Vermont’s Player of the Year by Gatorade for boys basketball.

Carter is the first Enosburg Falls boys basketball player to be selected for the award.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes Carter as Vermont’s best high school boys basketball player. Carter is now a finalist for the national player of the year award.

The 6-foot-4, 175-pound senior guard led the Hornets to a perfect 24-0 record and the program’s first Division 2 state championship this past season. Carter averaged 21 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He was named to the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Dream Dozen each of the past two seasons and was selected to USA TODAY’s ALL-USA Vermont First Team.

Carter has assisted students with disabilities in his school and works on his family’s farm. “Carter can really score, but there are also so many other things he does that make his teammates better,” said Aaron Hill, head coach at Hazen High. “He’s skilled and versatile and can control a basketball game.”

Carter has maintained a B average in the classroom. He hasn’t yet decided where he will be attending college.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which work with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport.

The Vermont winner for girls’ basketball was Sadie Stetson of St. Johnsbury Academy.

Carter joins recent Gatorade Vermont Boys Basketball Players of the Year Ben Shungu (2015-16 & 2014-15, Rice Memorial High School), Pavin Parrish (2013-14, Rochester High School), Matt St. Amour (2012-13 & 2011-12, Missiquoi Valley Union High School), Ben Ferris (2010-11, Essex High School), Joe O’Shea (2009-10, Burlington High School), Clancy Rugg (2008-09, Burlington High School), Matt Joslin (2007-08, North Country Union High School), and Pat Bergmann (2006–07, Rice Memorial High School) among the state’s list of former award winners.

As a Gatorade Player of the Year, Calvin will be able to select a national or local youth sports organization to receive a grant as part of the Gatorade Play It Forward program. Every Gatorade Player of the Year state winner receives a $1,000 grant to donate and will have the opportunity to enter for an additional $10,000 spotlight grant by writing a brief essay explaining why their selected organization deserves additional support. 12 spotlight grants – one for each sport – will be announced throughout the year.