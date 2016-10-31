CALDERWOOD ~ JUST

Just

HIGHGATE — Rebekah A. A. Calderwood, daughter of Ricki and Lynn (Strong) Calderwood of Highgate and Bryan A. Just, son of Gerald and Patricia Just of Swedesboro, N.J. joined their lives in marriage on May 21, 2016 at the Franklin United Church, Franklin. Their pastors, Jason McConnell and Mike Putzke (Faith Alliance Church, Sewell, N.J. ) shared the joy and responsibility of officiating.

Matron of honor was sister of the bride, Charlotte Martin, maid of honor was childhood friend of the bride, Christianna Raiche, and bridesmaids were college friends of bride, Emmaline Kempf and Jessica Bryant. Best man was friend of the groom, Richmond Carlton, and groomsmen were Eric Just, brother of the groom, Ethan and Benjamin Showler, friends of the groom, and Steven Martin, brother-in-law of the bride. Ushers were Nick Matthews and Eric Newbury, friends of the bride.

Music was provided by their music pastor, Sam Ruiz, from Ridgeway Alliance Church in White Plains, N.Y., where they attended while at Nyack College. Bryan’s parents and brother, Eric, also provided special music with song and saxophone.

A reception was held in the Franklin town hall and the meal prepared and served by Franklin County Caterers, friends of the bride. Videography was filmed by the Josiah Squared team and photography provided by Arkwood Photography and Wren Johnson Photography.

The newlyweds honeymooned on Prince Edward Island and have made their home at Trinity Seminary in Deerfield, Illinois, where Bryan attends graduate school.