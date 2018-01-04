ST. ALBANS — C. Edward “Ned” Bostwick, 77, died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017

He was born on Feb. 24, 1940, in St. Albans to Chester and Margaret Bostwick.

Ned is survived by his sons, Daniel (Renu) of Bedford, Mass. and David (Jen) of Essex Junction, Vt.; his daughter, Margreth Patenaude (Nathan) of Fairfield; his six grandchildren: Maya, Tate, Mina, Eli, Liam and Harper; and the mother of his children, Mary Swisler Bostwick. Ned is also survived by his brothers, John of St. Albans and Tom of Williston.

In addition to his parents, Ned was predeceased by his brother, Peter.

Ned was a three-season athlete at Bellows Free Academy and remained a big supporter of the Bobwhites throughout his life. He was known for his sense of humor, always ready with a joke for the adults or a silly story for the kids. He was also an avid reader with a particular fondness for mystery novels.

At his request there will be no funeral services.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. Albans Free Library, 11 Maiden Lane, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

To send Ned’s family a written expression of sympathy or share a memory, please go to his on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.