Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Just

The Facts Owned by

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Byron ‘Barney’ Marlow, 84, passed away on Aug. 24, 2016. He leaves his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Marlow. They have resided in Florida, moving from Massachusetts in 1992.

Byron was born on June 11, 1932, the son of the late John and Sarah (Peters) Marlow. He was predeceased by his brothers, Allan, Carroll and Howard.

Byron’s personality was bigger than life, and he brought joy and lots of laughter wherever he travelled. Leaving those behind which Byron shared his unconditional love

are his devoted family and friends.

Many thanks to the staff and peaceful surroundings of VNA Hospice of Vero Beach for their caring and professionalism during Byron’s last days.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 13075 US 1, on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Memory of Byron Marlow may be made to VNA Hospice, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, Fla. 32960.

For further information: www.seawindsfh.com.