Buried by Stella

A car on Messenger Street was buried in snow this morning. Photo by Emerson Lynn.

By Tom Benton Staff Writer

ST. ALBANS — Stella has left more than two feet of snow feet in her wake, with more to come.

Despite the storm, which closed state offices and courthouses Tuesday, along with schools and numerous businesses, Enosburg Falls went ahead with its scheduled town meeting Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service was reporting Stella, an official blizzard, had already left 25.9 inches at the Burlington International Airport this morning.

That means Stella is the third-worst snowstorm in Vermont history, after a 29.8 inch storm in Dec. 1969 and a 33.1 inch snowstorm in Jan. 2010 — and Stella could rise in the ranks as additional snow accumulates.

The eastern and southern portions of Franklin County remain under a winter storm watch until 8 p.m. with an additional 4-8 inches expected, with more in the higher elevations.

