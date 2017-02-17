Bullets, Rockets unite for cancer effort

BFA Fairfax sophomore Sky Bickings sings the national anthem at Thursday night's girls' basketball game.

‘On a night like this we’re able to come together, win or lose, and celebrate our teams, our fans, the greater community, and to combine our efforts towards a fantastic cause.’ - Geri Witalec, BFA Fairfax athletic director

FAIRFAX — Pink socks, pink headbands, pink beads, pink shirts, and pink jerseys. The fifth annual Pink Out Game at Fairfax on Thursday night was definitely pink.

But it was much more than that. Together, Richford and Fairfax have raised thousands of dollars for University of Vermont Cancer Center and the Kay Yow Foundation over the history of the Pink Out game. Proceeds from admission, a bake sale, 50/50 raffle, and sales of pink beads have accounted for the impressive sum.

Fairfax athletic director Geri Witalec noted, “What makes this game so special is that in so many sports, Richford and Fairfax are big rivals. But on a night like this we’re able to come together, win or lose, and celebrate our teams, our fans, the greater community, and to combine our efforts towards a fantastic cause.”

Richford coach Tim Lagasse agreed. “I like to see the excitement for the Pink Out Game, and I hope it continues for many years to come. It’s a great cause.”

Fairfax coach Lee Tourville was also enthusiastic. “It’s my second time coaching the Pink Out Game, and I hope there are many, many more. It’s great.”

The Rockets and Bullets warmed up in special on-theme shirts before getting down to business, and that business was Fairfax easily defeating Richford 51-22.

Both came out in zone defenses, although the Bullets appeared to utilize a box-and-one as well in the first half and included a press on made baskets.

