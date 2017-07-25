Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

ALBURGH — Bruce Wayne Morgan, Sr., age 72 years, died Sunday evening, July 23, 2017, at his Route 2 residence.

Born in St. Albans on, May 27, 1945, he was the son of the late Donald and Barbara (Minkler) Morgan. He attended schools in Highgate and was married on, Feb. 2, 1964, to the former Beth Ann Cook who survives him.

He was employed for 19 years with Auto Town USA. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, four wheeling and camping especially at the Lazy Days Campground in Mooers Forks, N.Y.

Besides his wife Beth Ann of Alburgh, Bruce leaves two daughters, Wendy Marie Katon and husband Roy of Alburgh and Barbara Lynch and husband Todd of North Hero; two brothers, James Morgan of Swanton and Eddy Morgan and wife Debbie of Enosburgh; two sisters, Nora Unwin of Swanton and Ramona Cline and husband Spencer of Swanton; 12 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents Bruce was predeceased by two sons, Bruce and Walter Morgan; a brother, Donald Morgan, a sister, Joyce Durenleau; sister-in-law Wendy Morgan and brothers-in-law, Robert Durenleau and Eugene Unwin.

At Bruce’s request there will be no public calling hours. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Gifts in Bruce’s memory may be made to the American Lung Association of Vermont, 272 Hurricane Lane, Williston, 05495.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton 05488.

