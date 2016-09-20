Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

ST. ALBANS — Bruce Hugh Elder, 66, of Saint Albans Vermont went to be with his Lord on Sept. 16, 2016.

Born on Nov, 22,1949 to Hugh and Louise (Nelson) Elder. He was a loving brother to Susan Elder, Patricia (Elder) Ringy, Daniel Elder, William Elder and David Elder. He was the devoted husband of Carol (Sombric) Elder and a wise and thoughtful father to Russell Elder. His happiest days were spent with his three grandchildren Joshua, Abigail and Jackson Elder.

Bruce was a driven employee of Vetemen’s Peerless Clothing Inc for ten years. Bruce was an avid collector and loved traveling, hiking and being in nature. He was a man of integrity and honesty, a friend to all who knew him. To know Bruce was to love Bruce and he will be greatly missed here on this Earth.

Until we meet again.

A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to cancer research at Dana Farber Cancer Institute.