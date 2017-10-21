SWANTON — Bruce D. Lapine, better known as BD, Duck, or Dad, age 75, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington.

BD was born in Windsor, Vt. on April 2, 1942 to the late Forrest E. Lapine and Ethel (Porter) Wilson.

Bruce graduated from the University of Vermont in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. He taught high school history for several years, before finding his passion in carpentry. Bruce married Gail Casperson on Nov. 25, 1988. They enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping, hiking, canoeing and gardening. His real passions were cooking, shaking a leg on the dance floor and playing guitar for his kids.

He leaves behind his wife, Gail Lapine of Swanton; his children Amanda Andrews and her husband Jordan, Mindy Lapine, Thomas Lapine and his significant other Holley, and Tamara Lapine all of Swanton; step-children, Alayne Bruno and her husband Michael of Castleton, Tiffanie Towle and her husband Jeff of Highgate Springs, Brye Trainer and her husband David of St. Albans, Ian Casperson and his significant other Kari of Swanton; 19 grandchildren and three great grandchildren; his sister, Sylvia Young and her husband William of Brownsville; nephew, Arthur “Sandy” Greenwood of Claremont, N.H.; mother-in-law, Sadie Lumbra of Swanton and brother-in-law, Michael Lumbra of Danbury, Conn.

In addition to his parents, Bruce was predeceased by his step-father, Harold Wilson, brother; Andrew Lapine, father-in-law; Cedric Lumbra and sister-in-law, Nancy Lumbra.

In honor of Bruce, please join the family in celebrating his life on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 from 1 – 5 p.m. at Bruce and Gail’s home, 6 Greenwich St., Swanton.

For those who wish, contributions in Bruce’s memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or your local food shelf.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.kiddermemorialhome.com.