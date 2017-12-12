Attendees of the Tim’s House holiday party gather at Twiggs Sunday afternoon to enjoy a time of fun and celebration.

ST. ALBANS — Dozens of children and families-in-transition gathered Sunday afternoon to celebrate at the Tim’s House annual holiday party. In its seventh year, the traditional gift-giving celebration expanded in size and purpose.

“The goal is to give all of the families we work with and their children a special party that allows them to focus on something nice and exciting without having to worry about everyday struggles they all face,” said Alicia Gay, current acting director at Tim’s House transitional shelter in St. Albans.

“We have many large families that we are working with, and more children than any other year,” she said. With an invite list of over 60 people, for the first time a new venue for the party was found.

“Twiggs owner Tom Murphy was very generous in donating their event room to support our cause,” Gay said. “This is a very busy time of year for them, but they were gracious enough to work out a date and time that would work for this party.”

The shelter also received corporately sponsored gifts for the first time, “Each kid gets a Vermont Teddy Bear and a coupon for a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts,” said Gay.

With many struggling parents unable to afford gifts for their children, the party serves as an opportunity for these kids to also receive a wrapped surprise straight from Santa’s hands.

“This year, all our staff contributed time, money and food to help with the event,” said Gay. “We are all very passionate about what we do here.”

