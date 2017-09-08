The Bridge of Flowers and Light is set to reopen Friday.

ENOSBURG FALLS — The Bridge of Flowers and Light, pictured above, is scheduled to reopen to the public today, according to the Village of Enosburg Falls.

The bridge has been closed for construction since July 25. The construction consists of necessary renovations to the bridge, as well as a few additional repairs made possible by the surprisingly low bid on the project from Engineers Construction Inc. (ECI). ECI’s bid was $80,661, about $50,000 below the village’s estimated cost for the project.

The construction marks the final phase of a three-phrase approach to repairing the bridge. ECI completed phase one in 2016.