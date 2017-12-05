SWANTON — Brenda Mae LaFountain, age 75, passed away Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 at her childhood home in Swanton.

She was born June 29, 1942 in St. Albans, Vt. to the late Floyd McSweeny and Marion (Donaldson) McSweeny.

Brenda was a deeply caring woman. Her sons recall cherished memories of wonderful Christmas’s, fresh cookies when they returned from school and spending time with her. She was a fantastic mom who provided a loving home for her kids and grandkids whom she loved dearly. She also opened her home to foster kids. Brenda loved to bake, and she was a great cook. She was a home health caretaker for Franklin County Home Health, worked for Twin Craft in Customer Service and spent some time as a dental assistant. She absolutely loved playing Bingo, QVC shopping, gambling, reading, playing cards, dancing and listening to country music. She cherished the time she spent with her family, friends and pets Shadow, Moonshine, Sally and Khloe. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her sons, Wayne Roger Thompson and his wife Laurie of New Hampshire, Scott Matthew Thompson and wife Tina of Highgate, Francis “Skip” Joseph Lewis Jr. and wife Gina of Alburgh; daughter Tammy Mae Rogers and husband Steve of Hinesburg; step daughter, Michelle Dufresnse and husband Yve “Critter”; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert and Douglas McSweeny; sister, Shirley Robinson. Besides her parents, Brenda was predeceased by her husband, Robert LaFountain; grandson, Sonny Armstrong and brother, Floyd McSweeny Jr.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the West Swanton United Methodist Church, Church Road, West Swanton. Interment will follow in the Donaldson Cemetery on Campbell’s Bay Rd.

For those who wish, contributions in Brenda’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health Agency – Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478 or The University of Vermont Cancer Center, The Courtyard at Given, 4th Floor, North Burlington, VT 05405.

