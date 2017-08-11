Brasseur ~ Czekaj,

Lyse Brasseur and Peter Luke Czekaj celebrate their marriage

Posted by Messenger Staff Learn more about Messenger

Just

The Facts Owned by

ST. ALBANS/SOUTH BURLINGTON — Maurice and Linda Brasseur of Newport, Vt. are honored to announce the marriage of their daughter, Brittany Lyse Brasseur, to Peter Luke Czekaj, son of Mariusz and Anetta Czekaj of St. Albans, Vt.

The couple was married on July 29, 2017 at Saint Anne’s Shrine in Isle la Motte, Vt. The wedding officiant was Diocesan Vocations Director, Fr. Jon Schnobrich. Organists were sister of the groom, Nicolina Czekaj and Armand Messier. The maid of honor was Melissa Sokol and matron of honor was Alissa Raboin. Bridesmaids were Christina Blakeman, Analesa Muir, Megan O’Neil and Bethany Sierocinski. The best man was twin brother of the groom, Pawel Czekaj. Groomsmen were brother of the groom, Matthew Czekaj, along with Joseph Deslauriers, Aaron Dince, Brian Rowe and Mark Schwartz. The flower girl was cousin of the bride, Lainey Brasseur. The ring bearer was Alexander Edwards.

A reception followed at Burlington Country Club with guests in attendance from 15 states as well as Canada and Poland. Wedding vendors included Portrait Gallery (photographer), ZAZ Videography (videographer), Premier Entertainment & Events (DJ/ photobooth/uplighting), Fertile Ground VT (florist), Full Spectrum Salon (hair/ makeup), Premier Coach VT and Abbey Group (transportation).

The newlywed couple recently became home owners in South Burlington. Brittany is a graduate of North Country Union High School and Saint Leo University. She is a credit and collections representative at Keurig Green Mountain. Peter is a graduate of BFA-St. Albans and Champlain College. He is a police officer for University of Vermont Police Services.

The couple spent a few nights in Cape Cod and will be honeymooning in Hawaii in October.