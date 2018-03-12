Sen. Carolyn Branagan speaks at a candidate forum in 2016.

GEORGIA — Republican Sen. Carolyn Branagan is leaving the legislature after 16 years.

Branagan made the announcement while serving as moderator for Georgia’s town meeting last week.

In a phone conversation with the Messenger, Branagan repeatedly emphasized that she is stepping down for purely personal reasons.

“I absolutely love my work,” she said. “I get up in the morning and I can’t wait to go to the State House.”

At the time of the interview, Branagan was about to drive to Montpelier to prepare for the legislature’s return the following day.

“I love the feeling I get when I step into the State House,” she said.

But Branagan said now it’s time to focus on her family. She said she’ll do “little things” for her husband’s work as an accountant, tasks like message-taking.

