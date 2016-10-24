Boudreau ~ Boyle

Just

ALBANS —Liza Boudreau, daughter of Marie Boudreau of St. Albans and Nicholas Boyle, son of Sam and Kay Boyle from Danville, were united in marriage on Aug. 13, 2016.

Charles Thomas officiated the double ring ceremony held at Three Stallion Inn in Randolph followed by a reception, also at the Inn. Chelsea Martin took photos and RillisMac took video. There was music by Top Notch DJ at the reception.

Jordan Cota, friend of the bride was matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Dawn Boyle, Angela Fitzgerald, Whitney Norris, Amanda Giroux and Ashley Lanoue. The flower girl was Brielin Boyle.

Matt Boyle, Mark Boyle and Josh Boyle were the bestmen. Groomsmen were Corey Boudreau and Jacob Walsh. Junior Groomsmen were Cole and Grady Boyle. Ring Bearer was Liam Boyle.

Ms. Boyle graduated from Missisquoi Valley Union High School in 2001 and Champlain College in 2005 with a B.S in Education. She currently works at Northwestern Counseling and Support Services as a Developmental Educator.

Nicholas graduated from Bellows Free Academy in 2002 and currently owns True Leaf Landscaping and Stonework.

The couple resides in East Fairfield and will honeymoon in Mexico in November.